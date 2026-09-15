“General Hospital” Spoilers- Will Chase Really Divorce Brook Lynn?

Tuesday’s “General Hospital” featured Chase (Josh Swickard) talking to Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) about divorce and what would happen with custody of little Phoebe if he decides to end his marriage to Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton).

Alexis told Chase essentially the same thing she previously told Brook Lynn about the adoption. The adoption has already been finalized, which means that if Chase and Brook Lynn divorce, they would need to create a custody arrangement for Phoebe just like any other parents ending their marriage.

The fact that Chase is already asking those questions suggests he’s seriously considering divorce.It looks like Chase isn’t going to be able to get past Brook Lynn lying about the night Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Jordan (Tanisha Harper) were in the accident.

But is Brook Lynn’s lie really enough to destroy their marriage?Or is something else going on with Chase?

Is Chase Overreacting?

A case could certainly be made that Chase is overreacting to the revelation that Brook Lynn was the other driver on the road that night. Yes, Brook Lynn lied about being there. And yes, lying to Chase was wrong.

But Brook Lynn wasn’t involved in Curtis and Jordan’s accident. She didn’t cause the crash. She wasn’t responsible for Jordan’s injuries, and she wasn’t the reason Curtis couldn’t get Jordan out of the car.

Brook Lynn damaged a guardrail in a separate incident. That makes it a little strange that everyone from Chase to Trina (Tabyana Ali) is treating Brook Lynn’s actions as if she were somehow responsible for the accident and everything that happened afterward.

There are plenty of reasons for Chase to be angry about the lie itself. Brook Lynn kept another secret from her husband, and their marriage has already been tested by problems with honesty and trust.

But divorce seems like a pretty dramatic response. Especially considering that Chase already knows Brook Lynn committed a much bigger crime.

Chase Already Knows Brook Lynn Framed Willow

Brook Lynn already admitted to Chase that she deliberately framed Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) for being the other driver. That’s arguably considerably worse than simply failing to tell Chase she had damaged a guardrail.

Brook Lynn intentionally allowed suspicion to fall on Willow, knowing exactly what that could mean for someone who was already fighting to put her life back together. Chase knew about that deception, yet it wasn’t enough to immediately send him looking for a divorce attorney.

Now learning that Brook Lynn herself was on the road that night apparently is. It’s possible that this latest revelation is simply the final straw. Sometimes a marriage doesn’t end because of one enormous betrayal. It ends because one more lie becomes the lie that finally breaks whatever trust remains.

But Chase’s willingness to start exploring divorce raises another possibility. Maybe Brook Lynn isn’t the only woman he’s thinking about.

Could Chase and Willow Get Back Together?

Chase and Willow have plenty of history of their own.They were once deeply in love and eventually married, although their relationship became tangled up in Willow’s feelings for Michael. Their marriage didn’t last, and both eventually moved on.

Chase found love with Brook Lynn, while Willow built a family and a complicated life of her own. But circumstances have changed dramatically.

Willow is finally breaking free from Drew and trying to rebuild her life. She’s also dealing with the consequences of everything that has happened to her family and trying to figure out what comes next. And Chase has been drawn back into Willow’s orbit.

Chase has always had a strong instinct to protect people he cares about. Willow, meanwhile, is once again in a vulnerable position where she could use someone dependable in her corner. Could spending more time with Willow be reminding Chase of what they once had?

It’s also hard to ignore the fact that Brook Lynn deliberately framed Willow. If Chase still has unresolved feelings for his ex-wife, discovering just how far Brook Lynn went to hurt Willow could make her deception feel much more personal to him.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Chase is consciously planning to leave Brook Lynn for Willow. But on “General Hospital,” old feelings have a habit of resurfacing at exactly the wrong time.

Will Chase Divorce Brook Lynn?

For now, Chase appears to be taking the possibility of divorce seriously. The bigger question is whether Brook Lynn’s latest lie is really the reason their marriage is falling apart. Or, is it just the excuse that finally allows Chase to admit that something between them has changed.

Brook Lynn has certainly made mistakes. Chase has every right to be angry about being lied to. But the punishment seems unusually severe considering he already knew that she had framed Willow.

Maybe Chase simply can’t trust Brook Lynn anymore. Or maybe watching Willow struggle has awakened feelings for his former wife that he thought were long gone. Either way, Brook Lynn wants to save her marriage while Chase is already asking a lawyer about ending it. No matter how this ends, it looks like it’s going to end badly.