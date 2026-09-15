Andy Cohen Thinks This Celebrity Would Be ‘Amazing’ on RHOBH

Andy Cohen has his eye on a potential future addition to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and his latest dream casting pick is already closer to the Housewives world than she may have realized.

The Bravo boss recently crossed paths with the celebrity at Bozoma Saint John’s wedding, where several Beverly Hills Housewives were also in attendance. But while plenty was apparently unfolding among the RHOBH women, Cohen discovered his potential recruit had missed all of it.

The encounter prompted an unexpected question: Could she eventually trade her front-row seat to the drama for a diamond of her own?

Andy Cohen Says Ashley Graham Would Be ‘Amazing’ on RHOBH

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Cohen revealed during an episode of SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” that the woman in question was Ashley Graham, the model and television personality he believes could have what it takes to join RHOBH.

“Saw Ashley Graham who I love. She was at Bozoma Saint John’s wedding. Beverly Hills housewife,” Cohen said. “She is a pal and I was like, ‘Oh, did you catch all the drama that was going on?’ She goes, ‘There was drama between the Beverly Hills women?’ I go, ‘Oh.’”

Graham had apparently been enjoying the wedding without realizing there was anything happening among the Housewives around her.

“So, then I was telling her everything that happened at the wedding and she was like, ‘I cannot believe all this stuff was happening and I had no idea,’ so that was kind of fun,” Cohen said.

As Cohen caught Graham up on what she had missed, the conversation gave him an idea.

“I was like, ‘Wait a minute, should you be…’” Cohen recalled.

His Andy Cohen Live co-host John Hill immediately knew where he was going.

“Yes, she should be,” Hill said.

The possibility became even more interesting when Cohen learned that Graham already lives in Beverly Hills.

“She goes, ‘Yeah I live out there,’” Cohen recalled. “I go, ‘Ashley, you would be amazing on the show.’”

Ashley Graham Responds to Andy Cohen’s RHOBH Pitch

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Cohen may already see Housewives potential in Graham, but fans should not expect to see her holding a diamond anytime soon.

“And she was like, ‘I don’t think so right now,’” Cohen said. “And I was like, ‘Can I check back in a couple of years?’”

Graham’s response was hardly an enthusiastic yes, but it was not a definitive never either. And Cohen had no trouble explaining why he believes she could work on the show.

“She is so funny. She is so winning. She is super open. She’ll tell you everything,” Cohen said. “I mean, I think it would be great.”

Graham, 38, would certainly arrive with a résumé unlike most prospective Housewives. She has spent years as one of the fashion industry’s most recognizable models and has expanded her career into television and hosting, building a public profile well beyond the Bravo universe.

She also now has another connection to RHOBH through Saint John, whose wedding unexpectedly gave Cohen the opportunity to make his case.

For the moment, however, Graham seems content to remain outside the Housewives fray. Her answer left Cohen with just enough hope to revisit the possibility down the road.

And after learning that Graham could attend a wedding filled with Beverly Hills Housewives and completely miss the drama happening around her, Cohen may have found another reason to keep her number handy.