Catherine Zeta-Jones Defends Her Children Against ‘Horrific’ Claim

Catherine Zeta-Jones is a protective mother to her two adult children.

The actress came to her kids’ defense over accusations of begin “nepo” babies, calling the phrase “horrific.”

Mama Bear

“The Mask of Zorro” star — who shares daughter Carys, 23, and son Dylan, 25, with husband Michael Douglas — opened up to The Sunday Times about raising children in Hollywood.

“They’re plugging away,” she told the outlet on Sunday, September 13. “My daughter wanted to be Amal Clooney for a while. But you have to go with your dreams, your passion.”

Carys graduated from Brown University in May 2025 with a double major in Film and International Relations. Following graduation, Carys was eager to get into theater.

“I grew up doing theater, and I didn’t study acting in school, but that’s why I’m happy to be in such an informative arts space, so hopefully more of that,” she told People at the time.

Now, the “Wednesday” actress shared her thoughts on her children’s career choices.

“It’s hard for them to forge a way forward on their own,” she told The Sunday Times. “This horrific phrase ‘nepo baby’ is horrible because these kids didn’t ask to be born into this; they’re finding their own way in life. But they love it, and they’re good.”

Zeta-Jones added, “Otherwise Michael and I would be the first to go, ‘You know what? Maybe law school looks really good.'”

Happy Family

Zeta-Jones and Douglas met in August 1998 at the Deauville Film Festival. Their relationship progressed quickly, and they tied the knot in November 2000.

They welcomed their first child, son Dylan, months before their wedding, in August 2000. Three years later, daughter Carys was born.

Their relationship has not always been smooth sailing. In August 2010, the “Wall Street” star was diagnosed with stage IV oral cancer. After treatment, he announced he was cancer-free in January 2011.

Just three months later, Zeta-Jones sought treatment for bipolar disorder and checked into a mental health facility.

The couple briefly split in August 2013, but reconciled eight months later.

“It can’t be a one-way street,” Douglas told Ellen DeGeneres in 2015, per People. “But I’m crazy about her. And yeah, I think every couple has their difficult times. The only problem is, as you well know, we’re all in the public eye, and it tends to get a little more exposed than most. We’re back stronger than ever.”

The happy couple often share snippets of their love with fans via social media, including on their anniversary and shared birthday.

“Today we celebrate 23 years of marriage. Darling Michael, your Nobel Peace Prize awaits,” the actress shared in November 2023. “I love you…from your darling wife, a gold star Medal of Honor recipient.”

To his own profile, Douglas wrote, “Happy 23 and Me, my darling @catherinezetajones. Can’t wait for 24! Happy Anniversary ❤️ #23years.”

The pair is preparing to celebrate Catherine’s 57th birthday and Michael’s 82nd birthday on September 25, making the stars exactly 25 years apart in age.