Carys Douglas, 23, Looks Just Like Her Gorgeous Mom, Catherine Zeta-Jones, in Viral NYC Theatre Performance

Hollywood couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones’ 23-year-old daughter, Carys Douglas, not only looks like her stunning mother but has also chosen to follow in both her parents’ footsteps by pursuing an acting career.

Recently, Carys showcased her acting talent by performing a scene from Anton Chekhov’s “The Seagull” during an intimate performance in New York City. The clip, shared on Instagram, highlighted her emotional range and stage presence, making it clear she inherited her parents’ talent.

Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Daughter Carys Shows off Incredible Acting Skills

Getty Michael Douglas and Carys Zeta Douglas attend PAC NYC ICONS OF CULTURE Gala at Perelman Performing Arts Center on October 28, 2025 in New York City.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones’ daughter, Carys Douglas, is making a name for herself as she follows in her parents’ footsteps into the acting world.

A clip on Instagram shows the 23-year-old dressed all in black as she delivers an emotional performance from a scene in Anton Chekhov’s play, “The Seagull.”

In the viral video, Carys’ impressive acting chops are on display as she tearfully confesses her love to her castmate during a scene performed in an intimate space, with the audience surrounding the actors. Later in the clip, the cast takes a bow to loud applause after their moving performance with Carys, then seen signing autographs.

The comment section of the Instagram post was filled with praise, as fans reacted to Carys’ strong performance.

“This is what I like to see – when famous actors’ kids actually work for it and ultimately show they have true talent, not just get given roles because of their last name and who their parents are. Carys clearly has a strong talent for acting. I wish her all the best 💚💚💚,” a comment read.

“She is really working on her craft. Small theater not jumping right into movies. Impressive,” another read. “Her voice sounds so much like her mom’s!!” A person wrote.

Carys later reflected on the experience in an Instagram post, calling it a “lovely time.” Her post was accompanied by photos of the cast rehearsing and sharing moments behind the scenes.

Carys’ acting career is just getting started. Before her theatre role, she starred in the action short “[Expletive] that Guy,” in the lead role alongside “You” actress Victoria Pedretti.

Carys’ Famous Parents Support Her Acting Career

Getty Carys Zeta Douglas attends the “Hamnet” New York Screening at Whitby Hotel on November 21, 2025 in New York City.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones have openly expressed their support for both Carys and their son Dylan pursuing acting, despite the challenges of the industry.

“But that said, Michael and I would be the first parents to say, ‘You know, maybe you should think of another career,’ but we’ve seen how passionate they are about the craft,” she shared with Today in 2021.

She continued, “They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all of that. But their passion is about acting as a craft and they’ve done every theater camp … My kids went off to summer camp every year, to theater camp with all the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say.”

After graduating from Brown University in 2025, Carys spoke to People about her plans, which consisted of hopefully, more acting jobs.

“I grew up doing theater, and I didn’t study acting in school, but that’s why I’m happy to be in such an informative arts space, so hopefully more of that,” she said.

With her recent impressive stage presence, Carys is already generating attention that could lead to many opportunities.