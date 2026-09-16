Amy Poehler’s Unexpected Compliment Brings Robert De Niro to Tears

Robert De Niro and Amy Poehler shared an unexpectedly emotional moment when a heartfelt compliment left the Oscar winner wiping away tears.

During the Sept. 15 episode of Good Hang with Amy Poehler, the comedian paused their lighthearted conversation to praise De Niro for repeatedly using his platform to speak up for others. The comments visibly moved the famously reserved actor, leading Poehler to marvel that she had actually made him cry.

The emotional exchange was only one part of a wide-ranging conversation that also saw De Niro open up about his personality, childhood in New York City, Saturday Night Live appearances and decades-long acting career.

Amy Poehler’s Compliment Brings Robert De Niro to Tears

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Near the end of the Good Hang with Amy Poehler interview, Poehler changed the tone of their conversation by thanking De Niro for using his stature to speak out on issues he cares about.



The compliment came against the backdrop of De Niro’s years of outspoken political activism, including his public criticism of the current POTUS. Poehler praised the actor for continuing to use his celebrity and influence to speak up for people she believes have less power, telling him his willingness to do so “means a lot to a lot of people.”

Poehler then thanked De Niro for continuing to use his voice, and the 83-year-old actor became visibly emotional. The host quickly noticed. “I can’t believe I just made you cry,” she said before reaching for Good Hang tissues for her guest.

When Poehler asked what he would tell people who felt hopeless, De Niro stressed the importance of continuing to stand up for what they believe in. “You have to fight,” he said, later adding that “the courage is contagious.” The emotional moment came after more than an hour of considerably lighter conversation between the two stars.

Robert De Niro Opens Up During His ‘Good Hang’

Robert De Niro at the “Billy Joel: And So It Goes” world premiere at the Tribeca Festival opening night held at Beacon Theatre on June 04, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Poehler knew before the interview began that getting lengthy answers from De Niro could be a challenge. She acknowledged that the “Goodfellas” star isn’t particularly fond of interviews and joked that she was worried nobody had warned him about what he was doing that day.

De Niro admitted that after checking his schedule, his initial reaction was, “Oh, God.” He quickly assured Poehler that he was fine. The comedian also asked whether De Niro, who has described himself as shy, considers himself an introvert. “In some ways I am,” he replied, saying it depended on the situation.

His characteristically brief response gave Poehler another opportunity to joke with him. “I get paid by the word,” she quipped, explaining that she needed him to help her reach her word count. The conversation eventually opened up considerably, touching on De Niro’s upbringing in New York City and his early experiences as an actor.

RDN recalled playing the Cowardly Lion in a fourth-grade production of “The Wizard of Oz” and remembered paying just $75 for his first apartment on Irving Place in New York. The “Mean Street” actor also discussed learning to play the saxophone for 1977’s “New York, New York” and reflected on his longtime friendship and creative partnership with director Martin Scorsese.

Robert De Niro Explains Why He Enjoys ‘SNL’

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — Episode 7 — Aired 12/07/2002 — Pictured: (l-r) Amy Poehler as Deborah, Robert De Niro as Wesley Jamison during “Peter Pan Rehearsal” skit on December 7, 2002 (Photo by Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

De Niro and Poehler also found common ground through Saturday Night Live. The actor has hosted the long-running sketch show three times, while Poehler spent years as a cast member. De Niro explained that one of the things he enjoys about SNL is its relentless pace.

With performers moving quickly between sketches, costumes and cue cards, he said there isn’t much time to become preoccupied with whether something will work. “It’s so fast you cannot worry about failing,” De Niro explained.

The pair also revisited his appearance in the “Debbie Downer” sketch during SNL50: The Anniversary Special. De Niro said that even when performing comedy, he believes an actor has to fully commit to the situation rather than signal to viewers that they’re trying to be funny. “You have to really commit to it,” he said.

De Niro has plenty keeping him busy away from the sketch-comedy stage. His new Netflix documentary, Tribeca 25, celebrates 25 years of the Tribeca Festival, which he co-founded with producer Jane Rosenthal.

He’s also returning to one of his best-known comedy roles as Jack Byrnes in “Focker-In-Law,” the newest installment of the “Meet the Parents” franchise. The film reunites him with Ben Stiller and adds Ariana Grande and Skyler Gisondo to the franchise. “Focker-In-Law” is scheduled to arrive in theaters Nov. 25.