Kym Herjavec Turns 50 & Receives Adorable Surprise From Her Twins (Video)

In the early days of “Dancing With the Stars,” Kym Johnson was one of the most powerful pros on the dance floor. She competed in 15 seasons, bringing home the Mirrorball trophy twice. She met “Shark Tank” star Robert Herjavec during season 20, and they quickly fell in love.

After tying the knot in 2016, the Herjavecs went on to welcome their twins, Hudson Robert and Haven Mae, in 2018.

As Kym Herjavec’s 50th birthday approaches this week, her family showered her with love and put on a special performance in her honor.

Kym Herjavec’s Twins Serenade Her For Her 50th Birthday

Kym Johnson Herjavec will celebrate her birthday on August 4. However, her family decided to celebrate a few days early. In honor of the big milestone, Hudson and Haven put on a special show for their mother.

“The best gift of all 🩷” the dancer captioned a new Instagram post. “Thank you @robertherjavec and @darrenmapes for surprising me with this! I’m sure @robertherjavec had to bribe them with a trip to target but I will treasure this forever ! @darrenmapes you are so clever and cheeky to write this! #50snotsobadafterall Soon I’ll be 51 🤣”

In the song, the twins adorably serenade their mom and joke about how much older she’s getting. In the second clip, Hudson sings “I’d Do Anything” from Oliver! At the end, he tells his mother how much he loves her.

Fans gushed over the sweet birthday surprise and sounded off in the comments.

“This is the sweetest gift ever!! 🥹 and look at that proud stage Dad lol,” a fan wrote, pointing out Robert Herjavec just off stage, enjoying the performance.

“❤️😢 best birthday present you could wish for 😍” another viewer chimed in.

“So so sweet! ❤️” former DWTS pro Edyta Sliwinska added.

The Former Pro Has Nothing But Love For ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Kym Herjavec has largely stepped away from the ballroom since welcoming Hudson and Haven. However, she will attend the first “Dancing With the Stars” convention this weekend. Fans are excited to connect with the dancer after her absence from the show.

Though she hasn’t competed since season 24, she did return for the iconic Len Goodman tribute in season 32.

“We all love Len so much,” Kym told Parade. “It was so moving. The piece was just so beautiful. Len would have loved it. Being back there with the OGs was really special. We reminisced. We were having so much fun telling stories.”

“Once you’re a part of that family, you’re always a part of it,” she added. “I think that’s what makes the show so special is that it is this family there and it’s a family show. It’s amazing. I loved it. But I did feel quite old compared to the other pros there, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. I feel like the golden dancer.'”

“Dancing With the Stars” fans can look forward to the new season at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15 on ABC. There will be an exciting second episode the following night on Wednesday, September 16.