All The Stars Exiting Fan-Favorite TV Shows This Fall

The new fall TV season is on the horizon, serving up a mix of new arrivals and returning favorites.

When it comes to the latter category, some of those series will be losing cast members when they return with their upcoming seasons.

With that in mind, here’s a rundown of all the actors (so far) who won’t be returning to the roles that fans have come to know and love.

Rocky Carroll – ‘NCIS’

CBS

After 18 seasons as Director Leon Vance on CBS hit procedural “NCIS,” Carroll has exited the show. This should come as no surprise to the show’s loyal viewers, who watched his character perish in the show’s milestone 500th episode.

While Vance rests in peace, Carroll will remain a presence on the show, confirmed to return in a behind-the-camera capacity to direct some episodes (he’s regularly been directing “NCIS” episodes since 2015).

“I have a very unique and different relationship with the guys on the crew, because three or four times a season I get to be a part of their world,” he told People of his dual “NCIS” role as director. “I’m on the other side of the camera. So my relationships with the crew run a lot deeper. All the guys, camera, lighting, sound, I know all these guys on a deeper level, because I also direct. So, yeah, it was very emotional.”

Reid Scott – ‘Law & Order’

NBC

Former “Veep” star Reid Scott joined “Law & Order” in 2023 as Det. Vincent Riley, and announced be’d be leaving the show ahead of the upcoming 26th season.

As for why he’s exiting, it was a matter of logistics; Scott lives in Los Angeles, while “Law & Order” films in New York. He’s being replaced by James Badge Dale (“The Departed”). Scott will reportedly appear briefly in the new season to conclude Riley’s storyline and pass the torch to Dale.

Supriya Ganesh – ‘The Pitt’

HBO

As portrayed by Supriya Ganesh, senior resident Dr. Samira Mohan has been a familiar face on “The Pitt” since Season 1. The character has been written out of the show. Ganesh’s exit was reportedly not by choice, but in order to serve the show’s storyline, given that it’s typical for a resident at a teaching hospital to move to another facility after completing the residency.

Zach Gilford – ‘Criminal Minds Evolution’

Paramount

Zach Gilford joined “Criminal Minds” in Season 16 (a.k.a. the first season of “Criminal Minds: Evolution”) as Elias Voit, operations analyst with the BAU — who was actually a secret serial killer.

Voit had been integral to the series ever since, but will not be returning for the upcoming 20th season. “Well, I don’t come back for season 20,” Gilford confirmed to People. “I know that for sure, because they’re filming it now and no one’s called me.”

LaRoyce Hawkins – ‘Chicago P.D.’

NBC

For 13 seasons, LaRoyce Hawkins has played Kevin Atwater on “Chicago P.D.” He’s decided to exit the show, and will no longer be a series regular going forward.

The good news for fans is that Hawkins will return for a few episodes at the beginning of the upcoming season, appearing in a few episodes to wrap up his character’s storyline.

Manish Dayal – ‘Chicago Med’

NBC

Manish Dayal’s Dr. Theo Rabari has been an infrequent presence on “Chicago Med” in recent years, and the character’s decision to exit Gaffney Medical Center means Rabari won’t be returning. Showrunner Allen MacDonald has confirmed that Rabari won’t be back.

Dermot Mulroney – ‘Chicago Fire’

NBC

Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) sat out much of the 14th season of “Chicago Fire” after being fired from Firehouse 51 for breaching federal orders. He returned for the season finale, having accepted a new gig in another state.

While his status with the show remains uncertain, it seems unlikely he’ll be back in any sort of full-time capacity. Meanwhile, Mulroney has numerous other projects in the pipeline, including an upcoming second season of Netflix‘s “The Hunting Wives.”

Joe Miñoso – ‘Chicago Fire’

NBC

Joe Miñoso has portrayed firefighter Joe Cruz since the first season. He’ll be returning for Season 15 in the fall — but only to say goodbye. Deadline reported that he’sll appear in a few episodes at the start of the season that will bring Cruz’s story to its conclusion before Miñoso leaves for good. No reason was provided for the actor’s departure.

Felicity Huffman – ‘Doc’

FOX

The Season 2 finale of “Doc” made it pretty clear that Felicity Huffman would not be returning to the role of chief of internal medicine Dr. Joan Ridley. While Joan battled a progressively worsening illness, she performed a high-risk sugergy — which was successful, but ultimately cost Joan her life when her weakened body couldn’t handle the exertion.

As the “Desperate Housewives” alum told People, the decision to kill off Joan was in order to best serve the character and her story. “It wasn’t a situation where you’re like, ‘Felicity’s got to go.’ It was literally the character of Joan was going to come in, have a tremendous impact, and then I think as soon as we decided she was sick, you want to play that off,” she explained.

Kevin McKidd – ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

ABC

In the season finale, Kevin McKidd’s Dr. Owen Hunt narrowly survived a bridge collapse. Ultimately, he decided the time had come to leave Seattle with Dr. Kim Altman (Kim Raver), with plans to build a new life together with their family in Paris.

McKidd will remain part of the “Grey’s” family, however, and has been confirmed to return to direct some episodes in the upcoming season.

“I’ve been thinking about my character’s exit for quite a few years. I’d been feeling like it was time for me to leave over the last couple of years, and not quite knowing how to do that,” McKidd told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ve been noodling it in my head and wondering how it should be. And my concept for Owen’s exit from the show was that I always imagined he would die in some heroic fashion. That he would save somebody or save a bunch of people and lose his life.”

Kim Raver – ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

ABC

Kim Raver is following co-star Kevin McKidd out the door. Like her co-star, the series has been a big part of her life for so many years that letting go hasn’t been easy.

“I’ll just say that playing Teddy and letting go of Teddy is a deeply felt and an incredibly emotional journey for me, because the gift of being on the show for so long and working with Shondaland, as an actor, is lightning in a bottle,” Raver told The Hollywood Reporter. “I went to work every day aware of what an opportunity it is. It means so much to me.”

Melissa Gilbert – ‘When Calls the Heart’

Hallmark

Hearties were delighted to see Melissa Gilbert guest star on the 13th season of “When Calls the Heart,” and have been clamoring for the “Little House on the Prairie” alum to make a return visit to Hope Valley.

No such luck, though. “Many people have asked if I will be returning to ‘When Calls The Heart’ this coming season,” Gilbert wrote in an Instagram post, with part of her message shared as an image with black text on a white background. “The answer to that is no I will not. I am told this is due to ‘Budget issues.’ That said, I wish all my sweet friends in Hope Valley a wonderful and successful Season 14.”

Sonja Sohn – ‘Will Trent’

ABC

As viewers experienced, Sonja Sohn’s exit from “Will Trent” was a very permanent one. Her character, Amanda Wagner, was killed off late in the season, perishing from multiple stab wounds.

She indicated the decision to leave the show had not been hers. “When they give you the pink slip… you love up on your fans,” she captioned an Instagram video in which she thanked fans for their support.

Scott Foley – ‘Will Trent’

ABC

Scott Foley’s “Will Trent” character, Dr. Seth McDale, was also killed off toward the end of the season — tragically passing away in a car crash shortly after the birth of his daughter.

Joel Kim Booster – ‘Scrubs’

ABC

The “Loot” star appeared in the first season of ABC’s “Scrubs” reboot as Dr. Kevin Park, but confirmed he wouldn’t be returning for the next season. “So honored to have been a part of this, but it’s time to focus on being a different doctor now…” he wrote via Instagram Stories (per E! News).

Also not returning for the upcoming season is X Mayo, who played Nurse Pippa Raymond.

Chloe Fineman – ‘Saturday Night Live’

NBC

A “SNL” fan favorite thanks to her flawless impressions, Chloe Fineman announced in July that she’s exiting the show after seven seasons of late-night laughs.

She’s already got her next gig lined up: a role in “Myron Bolitar,” Netflix’s upcoming series based on Harlan Coben‘s novels.