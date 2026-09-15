Tom Cruise, 64, Sizzles in Shirtless GQ Cover Showing Off His Abs

Tom Cruise is proving that age is just a number with his latest magazine cover.

The 64-year-old actor is the star of GQ’s latest issue, and the cover photo puts his physique front and center.

Cruise poses in a pair of jeans and an unbuttoned black shirt, leaving his abs fully visible as he looks directly into the photographer’s camera.

Cruise has one hand resting near his belt while the other runs through his hair, completing the effortlessly confident pose.

Fans Can’t Get Enough

Fans were quick to react to the image, with many praising the actor’s appearance.

“My guy you threw me so off guard with this one,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Gets better with age.”

“Just what the doctor recommended!” someone else noted.

Others said, “Looks good. 50s are the new 20s.”

“Still got it” one wrote with another adding, “Aging like fine wine.”

“He’s my GOAT of all the time,” another added.

“Another GREAT day to have eyes.”

The cover arrives as Cruise promotes his upcoming film “Digger,” a project that represents a notable change from the action-heavy movies that have defined much of his recent career.

In an interview with GQ, Cruise discussed why he wanted to take on the role, describing the movie as a major challenge.

“It is the culmination of all my skills. I’ve never done it before. Everything that I’ve done has been very thought-out, why I did it. I have personal goals and challenges with everything I do. I was so excited to be able to have this character. It’s the most challenging character ever.”

Cruise Opens Uo About Doing Stunts

Cruise has built a reputation for performing elaborate stunts himself, particularly throughout the “Mission: Impossible” franchise. His most daring sequences have included riding a motorcycle off a cliff and jumping from aircraft.

Despite the risks, Cruise said he views life as an adventure and is interested in pushing himself both personally and professionally.

“Look, I think you could look at my life and go: I like standing on the edge of a cliff physically and metaphorically,” he told GQ. “Meaning, I look at life as an adventure, and I always have, my whole life.”

He explained that his curiosity extends to people and cultures around the world. Rather than simply visiting places as a tourist, Cruise said making movies allows him to connect with the people he encounters.

“And I didn’t want to just be a tourist. I wanted to go make movies there because I also find you really get to know people when you create with them.”

When asked directly whether he fears death, Cruise offered a similar perspective on fear itself.

“There’s stuff where you want to feel that. You want to feel that uncertainty. But I’m not afraid to feel afraid,” he told the outlet.

He continued, “I know this is a leap and let’s take the jump. Let’s go.”

Cruise also acknowledged that he tries to recognize what he does not know rather than pretending to have all the answers.

“So that’s how I feel about it. Are you afraid of death? Are you afraid to be afraid?”