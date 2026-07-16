Tom Cruise Shares His Thoughts on Christopher Nolan’s Latest Epic Movie ‘The Odyssey’

Superstar actor, producer, and all-round Hollywood icon Tom Cruise has given his thoughts on Christopher Nolan’s latest movie “The Odyssey.”

The epic fantasy action film doesn’t hit theaters until tomorrow (Friday, July 17). However, Cruise has been to an IMAX screening ahead of its official release.

The “Top Gun” and “War of the Worlds” star, 64, took to social media to give his thoughts on Nolan’s highly anticipated follow-up to 2023’s “Oppenheimer.”

Tom Cruise Had an ‘Amazing Night’ Watching ‘The Odyssey’

In a post shared with his 15.3 million followers on his Instagram account, Tom Cruise gave “The Odyssey” a fantastic review.

He included a photograph of himself in a movie theater, standing in front of a huge display for the movie, pointing at his ticket. He directed his post at director and producer Christopher Nolan, producer Emma Thomas, and “The Odyssey’s” star-studded cast.

His caption on his post reads, “Wow! To Chris, Emma, and ALL of your brilliant cast and crew. Thank you for an amazing night in a movie theater. I can’t wait to see it again!”

The star’s rave review appears to align with those of the critics who’ve already seen it. “The Odyssey” currently boasts a fabulous approval rating of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Cruise’s post appeared to make his fans and followers demand a collaboration between him and Nolan.

One of Cruise’s followers said, “We want to see collaboration of Christopher Nolan and Tom Cruise.”

Another fan commented, “We want a Nolan–Cruise team-up!”

Someone else asked, “Tom cruise in a Nolan movie when?”

“You and Nolan gotta do something please gang 😭,” wrote another individual.

Finally, one Instagram user said, “Now Christopher Nolan definitely needs to cast you in his next movie!”

As sure as there is a lot of excitement surrounding “The Odyssey” right now, it’s safe to say Cruise is also generating a lot of hype for one of his upcoming projects.

Cruise Is Generating His Own Hype Right Now

Getty Tom Cruise promoting “Digger.”

Tom Cruise is currently generating a heck of a lot of his own hype right now for a movie he will star in later this year.

Satirical comedy film “Digger” will hit theaters on Friday, October 2, and Cruise is playing the eponymous wealthy oil tycoon, Digger Rockwell.

Per IMDb, the movie’s plot is as follows: “The most powerful man in the world embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything.”

Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, in addition to Cruise, “Digger’s” superb cast includes the likes of Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Jesse Plemons.

Cruise looks unrecognizable in the film and, per the trailer, appears to be completely throwing himself into his crazy and highly eccentric role.

There’s already talk of his performance potentially winning him his first competitive Oscar (he already has an Academy Honorary Award), with Collider’s Chris McPherson saying it puts Cruise “right back in the conversation for the Best Actor at the Academy Awards.”

Cruise has been nominated for acting Oscars on three previous occasions. 1989’s “Born on the Fourth of July” and 1996’s “Jerry Maguire” earned him Best Actor nominations. Moreover, 1999’s “Magnolia” saw him nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

One thing’s for sure: Cruise will be hoping the critical response to “Digger” is half as positive as his own response to “The Odyssey.”