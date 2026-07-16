Will Ferrell Reveals the Wild Excuse He Used to Quit His Disneyland Job After One Day

For many Disney fans, the idea of working at the Happiest Place on Earth sounds ideal. Actor and comedian Will Ferrell, who turned 59 today, once shared those beliefs, as well. However, during an appearance on the “Good Hang with Amy Poehler” podcast, he explained why he quit after working exactly one day at Disneyland.

During his time at the University of California, Ferrell got a job at Disneyland. The job he was given was not what he envisioned doing when he applied.

Getty Actor Will Ferrell attends the premiere of “Old School” at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on February 13, 2003 in Hollywood, California. The film opens in theaters nationwide on February 14, 2003.

Denied the ‘Fun’ Disneyland Job

“I thought that I was going to be assigned to be one of the really fun jobs, like the Jungle Cruise operator,” the “Elf” star told Poehler. “I find out, oh no, those guys work there for eight years before they get it. So, they assign me one of the front kiosks for selling tickets.”

After selling tickets for the day, he decided to take a job at his friend’s Newport Beach surf shop instead. But there was still the small matter of quitting.

A Fake Tryout With the Dallas Cowboys

“I was too embarrassed to call up Disneyland,” he admitted. “So my friend John called on my behalf and said, ‘I will be quitting after one day.’ And they asked, ‘Okay, a reason for leaving?’ And he said, ‘I have a try out with the Dallas Cowboys.'”

“So somewhere, there’s a file at Disney corporate. It says, ‘Will Ferrell worked for one day. Reason for leaving: Try out with the Dallas Cowboys.'”

While many entertainers have worked in the food service industry while they were trying to make it, Ferrell wasn’t one of them, claiming that he “knew” he’d make a terrible waiter. Instead, he earned a degree in Sports Information while continuing to hone his comedy skills on his friends.

Turning Friends’ Classrooms Into a Stage

“Trying to make my friends laugh, pretending to be other people that I wasn’t in order to make [them laugh], “The Hawk” star said, before explaining some of the bits he’d do.

“So I would show up at a friend’s class as — I found some overalls and I would interrupt this friend’s class as a maintenance worker and pretend to fix things. Or just come up, come in with a lit cigarette out of my mouth and like a puke bucket, and the teacher would be like, ‘Can I help you?’ And I’d look at him and just go, ‘No one threw up in here?’ And he would say, ‘No, I’m sorry.'”

“My heart is pounding in my chest, but I’m finding it’s thrilling and I’m only making three people laugh,” he added.

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