’90s Singer Stuns Fans with Makeover, Goes Blonde After Seven Years as a Redhead

Wilson Phillips singer Carnie Wilson just underwent a major mane makeover.

The singer, whose group is known for ’90s hits including “Hold On” and “You’re In Love,” took to Instagram on July 15 to debut her new look, shocking her fans and famous friends in the process.

Carnie, of course, is one of the Beach Boys’ singer Brian Wilson’s daughters. Wilson Phillips consisted of Carnie, her younger sister Wendy, and longtime family friend Chynna Phillips, whose parents are John and Michelle Phillips of the Mamas and the Papas.

In addition to being part of the musical trio, Carnie has had a pretty prolific TV career—including a short-lived talk show and appearances on reality TV shows like “Celebrity Fit Club,” “Chopped,” “The New Celebrity Apprentice,” “The Masked Singer,” and “American Idol,” with her daughter, Lala, auditioning for the show.

Carnie’s New Look

In her June 15 post, a makeup-free Wilson took to Instagram to show off her bold new ‘do.

“I waited seven years to change my hair color!!! I love my red, but sometimes you just need a little bit of honey,” Wilson captioned the post.

She went on to thank Daniel Keith Combs, Jenna Elias and Syndicate Salon for their work on her hair and extensions.

“I feel rejuvenated,” she concluded, along with three red heart emojis.

Fans and Famous Friends React

As Wilson has been rocking darker red hair for almost a decade, the new look came as a surprise to her followers and friends—all of whom made it clear they loved her locks in the comments of her post.

“LOVE” exclaimed “The Facts of Life” alum Mindy Cohn. Juliette Lewis, meanwhile, said her makeover was sheer “Perfection.”

“Baywatch” stunner Erika Eleniak added, “Gorgeous!❤️❤️,” with celebrity florist Jeff Leatham echoing that sentiment by writing, “Looking gorgeous!! 😍”

Influencer Kandy Johnson, meanwhile, commented: “Gorrrrrgeeeeeeous!!!!!! You could be bald and you shine with beauty! ❤️😘”

Fans were equally enamored with the blonde look.

“Baaaaaaaabe! I love it! Your hair is so gorgeous!” exclaimed one of her followers, while another added, “Blondes have more fun.”

“You look gorgeous and 20 years younger 😍,” wrote one fan, as many also praised her for going makeup-free in the photo.

Wilson’s Recent Lap-Band Complications

Months prior to her mane makeover, Wilson made another pretty big change in her life by having the lap-band she had implanted in 2012 removed. The singer has always been open about her weight loss struggles, as well as undergoing gastric bypass surgery in 1999.

In September 2025, after 13 years, she decided to remove her lap-band. The operation, she detailed on Instagram at the time, left her hospitalized with complications.

“I had some swelling in the legs that kept getting worse,” she shared on social media. “Needed to go back into the hospital because of high blood pressure. It was very scary, but after a couple of days there, we changed the meds. And the swelling has gone down and, like, almost gone.”

She also said an ulcer was found in her stomach during the procedure, as well as an “an obstruction with food.”



“I’m recovering,” she concluded. “It’s going great, and I love you guys and I appreciate if anybody had said any prayers or anything, so thank you and … on the mend!”









