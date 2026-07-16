Roma Downey Debuts ‘Brave’ New Look, Barely Recognizable to ‘Touched By An Angel’ Fans

Roma Downey, who skyrocketed to fame on the hit 90s show “Touched By An Angel,” is well aware she no longer looks anything like Monica, her angelic character on the series, after courageously deciding to chop off her hair. But the actress and producer is happy with her “bold” decision to celebrate summer with a new ‘do.

On July 15, 2026, Downey debuted her short blond bob in two Instagram posts, writing, “Yep that’s me ! I made a brave bold move yesterday and got a summer hair cut 💇 oh la la and I love it !! ! It’s shorter than I’ve ever had !”

Roma Downey Says It’s ‘Good to Switch Things Up’ After Haircut

Downey, 66, shared two separate posts highlighting her new bob, smiling in sunglasses and a blue-and-white pinstripe shirt with celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri.

Clearly happy with the cut, Downey wrote, “I think it looks very chic , very French !! hope y’all like it ?? I believe it’s good to switch things up now and then don’t you think ? Keeps things interesting and keeps us young in spirit 🩵”

In a second post hours later, Downey, who’s married to well-known TV producer Rob Burnett, addressed the many comments she’d received from fans who barely recognized her.

She wrote, “I appreciate all the support for my new haircut ! So many of you have left nice messages . I know it’s very different from my Touched By an Angel look . As many of you may remember I had long red hair for most of the series while playing Monica . And yes a blonde bob is totally different .”

“But life keeps moving , time passing and change is inevitable,” Downey reminded her fans. “It’s a hot summer and this cut feels cool and light and fresh and fun . I’ve been reading that healthy intentional hair is replacing high maintenance styles ! I don’t know yet how high maintenance this will be til I wash and style it myself ! But I like it ! It makes me feel sassy !! And Mr B likes it 😉”

Roma Downey’s Fans & Friends Are Loving Her New ‘Do

Downey received lots of compliments on her new look from fans and famous friends including Jewel, who commented, “LOVE IT 😍” and “Landman” actress Ali Landry, who wrote, “Love it! You look gorgeous”

Bleusalt fashion founder Lyndie Benson chimed in, “Chic!!!!! 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 looks amazing.”

Fellow Irish actress Victoria Smurfit wrote, “That face- anything works- but have to say love it on you ❤️🙌”

Many fans weighed in, too, including one who shared, “You look great whatever color/style you choose. I will always love your touched by an angel look, but you look so stylish and sophisticated in this new blonde bob- enjoy it! 😍”

Downey had already debuted her switch to blond in 2025, but as she noted, this is the shortest cut she’s ever tried. The Irish actress starred on CBS’ “Touched By An Angel” for nine seasons from 1994 to 2003, and most recently starred on the Prime Video series “The Baxters” in 2024.

Downey has focused most of her creative energy on producing passing projects in recent years, with her most recent being the 2025 movie “Merv,” starring Charlie Cox and Zooey Deschanel.