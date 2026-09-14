Shawn Mendes Spotted on Romantic Date as He Pulls Out Girlfriend’s Chair

New photos show Shawn Mendes enjoying a romantic date in Brazil with his girlfriend, Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine, with the singer showing off his gentlemanly side during dinner. The candid images also capture the couple’s relaxed approach to date-night fashion. Meanwhile, Sofia Richie was photographed with her husband and rarely seen children during a stylish family beach outing.

Shawn Mendes Shows His Gentlemanly Side

According to Deuxmoi, Shawn Mendes was photographed pulling out his girlfriend’s chair as they dined together inside a restaurant. The Instagram account described the moment as one from “the consummate gentleman.”

Fans in the comments reacted warmly. One person wrote, “Soulmates.” Another simply shared, “Love them together.”

A third commenter called the singer “such an angel” and said they were happy the pair had met.

The photos also give a close look at Shawn Mendes’ relaxed outfit for the outing.

The singer wore a heather blue-gray knit crewneck sweater. He paired the sweater with medium-wash denim jeans. The jeans featured a wide, straight cut that kept the outfit casual and comfortable.

Shawn Mendes also wore his short, wavy brown hair in its natural texture. Light stubble completed the low-key look.

Bruna Marquezine also embraced denim for the date. She wore a black ribbed wrap-style top with a deep V neckline and fitted long sleeves.

Her high-waisted blue jeans featured visible seams running down the sides. A black leather tote added a structured touch to the outfit.

She accessorized with a delicate gold necklace.

The Couple Coordinates in Brazil

Shawn Mendes and Marquezine were photographed together in several different settings during the outing.

One photo captured them inside the restaurant. Another showed them walking through an outdoor parking area with SUVs behind them.

The couple appeared close as they walked together. A third image showed them in a busier area. The singer appeared to be talking animatedly while walking beside Bruna Marquezine.

Shawn Mendes’s oversized knitwear contrasted with his girlfriend’s fitted wrap top. Her dark manicure and structured handbag added polished details to her otherwise casual look.

Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine Went Instagram Official

The romantic date comes after the couple’s relationship became more public in 2026.

According to Elle, the pair had already been photographed together several times before making their relationship official on Instagram.

Shawn Mendes marked his girlfriend’s 31st birthday with an affectionate post on August 4, 2026. He called her “my baby” and described her as “a light” in every room.

He also wrote, “you’ve truly changed my life.” The singer added that he was “so so grateful” for her.

The Elle article also noted earlier sightings of the couple in Brazil and Los Angeles. They were photographed together during a beach outing, grocery trips and other casual moments.

Now, the latest photos offer another glimpse at the couple. This time, the focus is on a relaxed date, coordinated denim and one particularly gentlemanly gesture from Shawn Mendes.

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