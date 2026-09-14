Where Is ‘RJ Decker’ Season 2 Streaming? Everything You Need to Watch

While “High Potential” Season 3 won’t arrive until 2027, there is a fun series taking over that post-“Dancing with the Stars” timeslot. It’s all about “RJ Decker,” which premieres its second season on Sept. 15, 2026. There’s even going to be a crossover with fellow ABC series “DWTS” this season.

The big question for many is where the show will stream after it airs on the network. People want to be able to watch live, and then they want to watch it on demand the following day. Those who can’t watch live don’t want to wait for hopeful reruns to catch the hour. The good news is that ABC makes it easy to stream your favorite shows.

Where to Watch ‘RJ Decker’ Season 2

ABC R.J. DECKER – “The Point of Us Breaking” – A reunion with an old prison acquaintance pulls R.J. into a string of daring bank heists as the fallout from Victor Ochoa’s death deepens. TUESDAY, SEPT. 15 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Dana Hawley)

SCOTT SPEEDMAN

The “RJ Decker” Season 2 premiere will air on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 10/9c. The only place to watch it live is on ABC, whether it’s on your TV or online. There are various places to watch live channels legally, including Fubo TV, Sling TV, and even Hulu Live, so you don’t need to have cable.

Don’t have live TV access, or don’t have the chance to watch it live each week? Well, “RJ Decker” will air on Hulu on Wednesday mornings. The new episode will drop at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Wednesdays on the Disney-owned streamer.

The entire first season is available on the streamer. While it could always be licensed to other streamers under a non-exclusive license, Hulu is going to be the place to be for this entire season, with episodes available right away.

What to Expect When ‘RJ Decker’ Returns

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The first season ended with a major cliffhanger that would cause problems for RJ’s relationship with Emi, played by Jaina Lee Ortiz. While Scott Speedman’s character is usually easygoing and optimistic, the finale ended with the murder of Emi’s father, Victor Ochoa.

There were already issues between the two characters, considering Emi had lied to make sure RJ was sent to prison. What would happen with the latest loss, and could this open up old wounds? Speedman told TV Insider that this investigation isn’t going to wrap up right away, but it’s also not a season-long mystery. That leaves plenty of time for relationship drama.

When “RJ Decker” Season 2 returns, it is two or three months after the spring finale. The investigation is still going on, and RJ won’t be able to help himself but get involved. However, he’s getting pulled in another direction, as an acquaintance pulls him into a string of bank heists.

This is the episode with the “Dancing with the Stars” crossover, as pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy will guest star. They’re not alone, as Joey Graziadei from “The Bachelor” will also be in the episode. This sets everything up for more wild Florida drama. Speedman is excited to see how much fun they can have with the tie-ins with other ABC shows and what the audience thinks of it.

Most of the cast from the first season will return, except for David Zayas, who played Victor. There will be a new addition to the cast, as Beau Bridges will join “RJ Decker” Season 2 as Reggie Decker, RJ’s estranged father.