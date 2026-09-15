Naomi Watts Congratulates Daughter Kai Schreiber, 17, for Winning ‘Breakthrough Model of the Year’

Two-time Academy Award-nominated British actress Naomi Watts has congratulated her model daughter, Kai Schreiber, for winning a prestigious award as she embarks on her runway career.

Watts, 57, accompanied Kai, 17, to The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards in New York City on Friday, September 11, where the young catwalk star was presented with the Breakthrough Model of the Year award.

Kai is the daughter of Watts and her ex-partner, American actor Liev Schreiber, with whom she was in a relationship from 2005 until 2016 (Watts is now married to another American actor, Billy Crudup, while Schreiber is married to former pageant queen Taylor Neisen, per People).

A few days after Kai’s acceptance of the illustrious gong, Watts took to social media to sing her praises and congratulate her.

Naomi Watts Says Kai Schreiber’s Award Is ‘Well-Deserved’

Naomi Watts shared her congratulatory post for daughter Kai Schreiber with the 2.1 million followers on her Instagram account.

The post includes a carousel of three photographs and one video. One of the photos is of Kai looking fabulous at the ceremony, one of is Watts standing with her daughter looking equally fantastic, and the other is Kai, Watts, and fashion editor Stephen Gan sitting in the crowd at the show.

The video shows part of Kai’s acceptance speech. She starts by saying, “I’m also the first trans girl to win this award,” which prompts enthusiastic cheers from the crowd.

Kai continues, saying, “Which is surreal and wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for all my sisters who paved the way for me in this industry, and I carry that with me into every room. To say the least, I’ve found my fashion family and I couldn’t be more happy. Thank you.”

Watts’ caption on her post begins, “My sweet, darling Kai!!”

It goes on, “Congratulations on your Breakthrough Model of the Year award from The Daily Front Row! What an incredible and well-deserved recognition.”

The star’s caption continues, “Your extraordinary love of fashion has brought you not only incredible creativity, but also the most beautiful community of people who see you, embrace you, and celebrate exactly who you are.”

Watts’ then says, “And thank you, Stephen Gan, for recognizing Kai’s immense talent and for your incredibly generous words. It means so much.”

Her caption concludes, “So proud of you, my darling. ❤️🏳️‍⚧️”

Watts’ fans and followers flocked to the comments section of her post to send Kai their own congratulatory messages.

Watts’ Followers Call Kai ‘A True Beauty’

Getty Kai Schreiber.

The comments section of Naomi Watts’ post congratulating Kai Schreiber on her amazing award win is teeming with lovely messages from Watts’ fans and followers.

One of Watts’ followers commented, “Well deserved!! She’s great and gorgeous 🥰😇 A true beauty!”

Another follower wrote, “She’s so beautiful ❤️.”

Academy Award-winning actress Julianne Moore left three clapping emojis, writing, “👏👏👏.”

Someone else said, “this is so sweet🥹🥹 congratulations!! @kaischreiberrr and to the proudest @naomiwatts 🩷.”

“Incredible!!!!! Congrats @kaischreiberrr 👏👏👏🤍,” posted somebody else.

Last but not least, one individual commented, “So amazing and well deserved! Great speech as well👏🔥🙌 congratulations!”

We’d like to sent our most sincere and heartfelt congratulations to Kai Schreiber for winning the Breakthrough Model of the Year award. We’re sure it’s the first of many awards to come in what is sure to be a glittering career.