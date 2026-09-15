Savannah Guthrie Makes Emotional Plea After Allison Janney’s Emmy Comments

Savannah Guthrie’s mom, Nancy Guthrie, is still missing more than seven months after her abduction, and the “Today” star has renewed her family’s plea for help finding her. “We just want our mom home, give her a proper goodbye. That’s all,” Savannah said.

Per People, the emotional moment transpired on Tuesday, September 15, during the broadcast of the “Today” show. It came after Allison Janney’s comments following the 2026 Emmy Awards gave Savannah another opportunity to speak publicly about her mom.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Allison Janney accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Award for “The Diplomat” onstage during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Monday night saw Janney walk away with her eighth career acting Emmy, taking home Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in “The Diplomat.” While Janney was in the press room following her win, a reporter mentioned the actress’ “compassion and concern” for Savannah amid her family’s ordeal.

“I honestly can say I think about her every day and think about the loss and what Savannah and her family are going through,” Janney said. She added that she didn’t think she was alone in feeling that way, saying she believed people across America were also thinking about Savannah and her family.

The following morning, “Today” guest co-host Willie Geist highlighted Janney’s remarks on air, calling them a “beautiful expression of sympathy.”

Savannah admitted she was touched that Janney chose to think about her family during what should have been a moment devoted to celebrating her own achievement.

“Yeah, I was so touched to see her do that,” Savannah said. “It was her moment of her triumph and for her to sit and just take a moment and think about our family.”

Savannah Says Her Family Still Needs Help

Savannah used the opportunity to once again speak directly to viewers about her missing mom. She explained that she never lets an opportunity pass to talk about Nancy and how much her family continues to miss and love her.

“I never let a moment pass, if I get one, to talk about my mom and how much we miss her and love her,” Savannah said. The journalist explained that the ordeal has affected her entire family, including her sister, brother and extended relatives.

“We’re in such pain. We need help,” she said. Savannah then thanked Janney for remembering her family and giving her another opportunity to renew their appeal before sharing the simple request that has remained at the center of their search.

“We just want our mom home, give her a proper goodbye. That’s all,” she said. Al Roker also responded to Janney’s comments during the broadcast, saying the actress “speaks for almost everybody out there in America.”

Savannah Guthrie Has Continued Speaking About Her Mom

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MAY 04: Australian-born presenter, Savannah Guthrie poses alongside her mother Nancy Guthrie during a production break whilst hosting NBC’s “Today Show” live from Australia at Sydney Opera House on May 4, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Savannah’ Guthrie’s latest comments join a string of public moments in which she has spoken about Nancy since the 84-year-old was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, home in the early hours of February 1.

Following her mother’s disappearance, Savannah stepped away from her “Today” duties for roughly two months to be with her family in Arizona before returning to the morning show in April.

At the time, she acknowledged how difficult returning to the show’s typically upbeat environment would be while her family was still going through so much.

“It’s hard to imagine doing it because it’s such a place of joy and lightness and I can’t come back and try to be something that I’m not,” Savannah said. “But I can’t not come back because it’s my family.”

More than seven months after Nancy disappeared, she has still not been found. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department continues working with the FBI as the investigation remains active.

Savannah has repeatedly urged anyone who may know something about her mother’s disappearance to come forward, even if the information initially seems insignificant.

Her latest comments came only days after another emotional moment on “Today,” when Savannah spoke about her mother’s Irish roots ahead of the show’s upcoming trip to Ireland.

This time, Janney’s unexpected expression of support gave Savannah another opportunity to make her family’s plea clear: they still need help, and they still want Nancy home.