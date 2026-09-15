Peacock Releases New Images and Trailer for ‘Crystal Lake’ — And It’s Not to Be Missed By ‘Friday the 13th’ Fans

Don’t fear the reaper. That’s the message in the song playing throughout the “Crystal Lake” trailer, and the footage makes it clear that there is something much scarier to fear. A prequel to the “Friday the 13th” movie, this trailer captures everything we loved from the ’80s movies, while making it clear that it can stand on its own two feet.

Linda Cardellini takes on the role of Pam Voorhees, a mother facing the worst tragedy any parent can experience. When her son drowns at Camp Crystal Lake, she just wants to find his body and lay him to rest. However, there’s something terrifying going on, and now the entire town is in danger.

‘Crystal Lake’ Trailer Focuses on a Mother’s Grief

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At first, the trailer makes it look like this could be a hearty ’80s family drama. We all know that’s not the way the story will play out, though. “Friday the 13th” fans know how the summer vacation at Camp Crystal Lake ends. Tragedy strikes, and we can only watch as Jason drowns in the lake. Pam tries to get out to save him, but his body is pulled under before she can get there.

Or is it? This is where the trailer brings a twist. Nobody can find his body, and then suddenly, people are being attacked. There’s a glimmer of a young boy standing over one man, hinting that maybe the spirit of Jason is out there.

Again, the first movie tells us what’s really going on, so the next twist in the trailer isn’t all that surprising. For those who don’t know the horror franchise, finding out that Pam is somehow involved in murders could be a shock to the system. The best thing about “Crystal Lake” is that it offers Pam more of a motive and a reason to go on the killing spree that she does in the first movie.

She’s a grieving mother who wants to lay her son to rest. She wants answers as to how it all happened and what happened to his body. Is it any wonder that she’s filled with rage and hate?

Who Is Pam Voorhees?

Peacock CRYSTAL LAKE — Pictured: Linda Cardellini as Pam Voorhees — (Photo by: Matt Infante/PEACOCK)

One of the biggest questions for the people of the town is “Who is Pam Voorhees?” While we get a look at the tragedy that struck this mother, we also see the aftermath. Most of the series is set a year after the events, and two strangers come knocking on her door looking for answers. That threatens to create a chain of events that lead us to seeing the Pam we know in the first 1980s movie.

As well as the trailer, Peacock released images of the series to sink our teeth into.

Peacock CRYSTAL LAKE — Pictured: (l-r) Linda Cardellini as Pam Voorhees, Gwendolyn Sundstrom as Grace — (Photo by: Matt Infante/PEACOCK)

Peacock CRYSTAL LAKE — Pictured: William Catlett as Levon — (Photo by: Matt Infante/PEACOCK)

Peacock CRYSTAL LAKE — Pictured: Devin Kessler as Brianna — (Photo by: Matt Infante/PEACOCK)

Peacock CRYSTAL LAKE — Pictured: (l-r) Cameron Scoggins as Dorf, William Catlett as Levon — (Photo by: Matt Infante/PEACOCK)

Peacock CRYSTAL LAKE — Pictured: Linda Cardellini as Pam Voorhees — (Photo by: Peacock)

Fans of the original movie have taken to the comments on the trailer to share their excitement and praise for the story. One user noted that the filming is at the exact same location as the OG film, saying, “The fact that they returned to the actual campgrounds and town they filmed at for the original 1980 movie makes this even better & more exciting”

Another noted the fun that the Scooby Gang are now part of major horror franchises. Matthew Lillard started in “Scream” and is now part of the “Five Nights at Freddy’s” franchise, while Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. were part of the “I Know What You Did Last Summer” franchise. Now it’s time for Cardellini to bring her take on this iconic franchise.

In fact, there is plenty of praise for Cardellini already, with one user saying, “Linda getting a chance to show her acting chops is refreshing. Good actress”

“Crystal Lake” will drop all eight episodes on Oct. 15, 2026, making it the perfect binge-watch for scary season.