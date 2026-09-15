Watch: Sally Field On Emmy Win For ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’

Veteran actress Sally Field has just won the Emmy for lead actress in a limited series for Netflix’s “Remarkably Bright Creatures.” Not only is this Field’s fourth Emmy win, it was also her tenth nomination. Meanwhile, this is also a record win in her multi-decade career, as the 79-year-old is now the oldest to win in this category, a record previously held by Jessica Tandy.

“Remarkably Bright Creatures” is the story of the friendship between Marcellus, a giant Pacific octopus, and Tova, a widow who cleans the aquarium where Marcellus lives.

“Wow, no. This was not supposed to happen,” said Field, clearly thrilled by receiving the award. “I’ll have to talk really, really quick. I loved this project from page one of the lovely novel by Shelby Van Pelt, or whatever her name is. Anyway, she knows what it is.”

“It’s the story of an old woman and a young man and an octopus – this doesn’t come around a lot,” she explained, adding:

“We’re the arts, we matter, our voices matter, our diversity, our unique storytelling matters. We can’t let those voices be silenced or compromised, or merged.”

Field went on to thank the producers and writers of the project, along with the technicians who brought her co-star to life and gave it a voice.

Field went on to give a shout-out to Canada, where the movie was filmed, crying out, “Blessed Canada, our neighbors, our friends.”

Readers can watch the full video of her speech here.

About ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’

Getty Sally Field. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

After filming, Field has long been considered the sentimental favorite in this highly competitive category for her role as Tova Sullivan. Her character is a lonely widow who forms a deep bond with a giant Pacific octopus at the aquarium in fictional Sowell Bay, Washington, where she works as a night janitor, despite being encouraged to retire.

Following the death of her son, Erik, several years earlier, and the more recent passing of her husband, Tova becomes more withdrawn from everyday life, including the friend group she dubs the “Knitwits” a group who spend their time gossiping more than knitting.

At work, Tova shares her friends’ gossip, while developing a friendship of sorts with Marcellus, an elderly octopus who longs to escape from the aquarium. One day, Tova stopped an escape attempt after following the slippery trail he left on the floor. While trying her best to return him to the aquarium, she slips, injuring her ankle.

While she is required to take some time off to heal, Cameron Cassmore (Lewis Pullman), an aspiring musician arrives in town after experiencing motor problems. As he is broke, he seeks temporary work to pay for the repairs to his van and is hired to replace Tova at the aquarium, while she recovers.

Unable to stay away, Tova happens upon Cameron at work and chides him for his slack attitude towards his job. She then shows the young man the value in taking pride in his work, while sharing her relationship with the octopus. Through their relationship with Marcellus, the pair form a strong bond.

Sally Field & Awards

Getty Sally Field (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Besides Sally’s Emmy win, the film won the Emmy for television movie at a ceremony earlier this month. In an earlier interview, the much-loved actress said she could relate to elements of the character she was playing.

“Tova’s crabbiness certainly fits with mine right now. And her age,” she said. “And it’s very hard to find films about older people — women most especially.”

The latest is Field’s fourth Emmy, and she most recently won in 2007 for lead actress in a drama series for ABC‘s popular series, “Brothers & Sisters.”

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As noted by OK Magazine, other actors competing against Field were Carey Mulligan (“Beef”), Sarah Snook (“All Her Fault”), Claire Danes (“The Beast in Me”) and Sarah Pidgeon (“Love Story”).