Savannah Guthrie Issues Heartbreaking Plea 6 Months After Mom Nancy Vanished

Six months after her mother, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared without a trace, Savannah Guthrie is once again asking for the public’s help.

On Saturday, Aug. 1, the television personality shared an emotional message on Instagram alongside a photo of her mother, describing the unimaginable pain her family has endured since Nancy vanished from her home earlier this year.

“This is our beautiful Mom,” Savannah began. “Six months ago, someone took her out of her bed in the dead of night. We have lived every moment, every breath, and every heartbeat in agony and despair ever since.”

Savannah’s Touching Post

She explained that while her family continues trying to move forward each day, the loss has left a permanent void in their lives.

“Every day, we wake up and try to be strong and go on – because that’s what our joyful and resilient Mom taught us to do. But make no mistake – our hearts are in ruins.”

Savannah also mentioned her siblings and loved ones, writing that every member of the family remains focused on finding answers.

“Cam and Kristine, Annie and Tommy, Mike and me – we spend every waking moment thinking of her, longing for her, looking for her. There is a hole inside us that can never be filled. There is an ache that cannot be softened.”

Despite the heartbreak, she said their determination has never wavered.

“There is a determination in us that cannot be quenched – to find out what happened to her, so that we can give her the dignity of a proper goodbye – a celebration of her remarkable life that she so deserves.”

Savannah then issued a direct plea to anyone who may know something about the case.

“We are begging for help. We are desperate. We need someone to come forward. Someone knows something.”

She continued by suggesting that someone may have noticed unusual behavior or recognized details connected to the investigation.

“Someone suspects something. Someone recognizes the writing in the ransom demand notes. Someone has noticed something different, strange, troubling or just unusual – perhaps with someone they deeply love.”

Savannah acknowledged that speaking up may be difficult for some people but emphasized there are anonymous ways to provide information.

“Perhaps they are afraid to come forward. Perhaps they are conflicted. Perhaps they are angry or upset for being in this situation. There is a way out – to tell what you know. You can do so anonymously. The reward is available. There is a way to end this situation and do the right thing.”

She also urged people not to treat the case as entertainment.

“We are real people, facing real grief, doing the best we can… If you are following this story for entertainment or for profit, you are not on her side – you are part of the harm perpetrated against her.”

Savannah Will Never Stop Searching

Savannah ended her post with a heartfelt promise that her family will never stop searching.

“We will never stop looking for answers – and we will never stop looking for the light. We will always be hoping and praying and believing in the best of our world – in spite of circumstance… Please. Bring her home.”

Nancy Guthrie, 84, disappeared during the early morning hours of Feb. 1 after someone allegedly took her from her home.

According to Savannah, Nancy left without her phone or essential medication. In the months since, investigators have continued searching for answers while the family has received multiple ransom notes.

Despite the ongoing investigation, no significant leads have been publicly announced, and Savannah’s latest message underscores that her family remains desperate for information that could finally bring Nancy home.