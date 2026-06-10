Naomi Watts Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Tribute to Billy Crudup

Naomi Watts is celebrating another milestone with husband Billy Crudup.

The actress marked the anniversary of the couple’s first wedding ceremony by sharing a heartfelt message and photo on social media, giving fans a rare glimpse into their famously private relationship.

On Tuesday, June 9, Watts posted a photo from the pair’s 2023 courthouse wedding in New York City.

Watts Sweet Post

The image showed the couple sitting closely together on a wooden bench, smiling as they enjoyed the special moment.

“Happy Anniversary my love ♥️,” Watts captioned the post.

In the photo, Watts rested her head on Crudup’s shoulder while he wrapped an arm behind her.

The actress held a bouquet of white flowers and wore the elegant white lace Oscar de la Renta dress she chose for the intimate ceremony. Crudup complemented her look in a navy blue suit.

The anniversary post quickly drew attention from fans and several of the couple’s celebrity friends, who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

“Happy anniversary to two lovely people,” wrote Sharon Stone.

Others, including Niecy Nash-Betts and Andy Cohen, also shared well wishes for the couple.

Fans joined in with their own messages celebrating the relationship.

“Happy anniversary ya cuties,” one commenter wrote.

Another fan referenced the project that first brought the actors together, writing, “I love that you guys met from filming Gypsy!! That is one of my FAVORITE shows of allll time! I wish there was a season 2.”

Others praised the couple’s bond.

“So sweet what a beautiful couple!!” one person commented.

“Aww, Happy Anniversary!! You two are absolutely adorable. Wishing you endless love and happiness always!” added another.

Watts and Crudup first sparked romance rumors in 2017 when they were spotted together in New York City enjoying what appeared to be a casual sushi date.

The Couple are Incredibly Private

While neither has shared many details about their relationship over the years, the pair have occasionally offered fans small glimpses into their life together.

After initially marrying in a New York City courthouse in June 2023, the couple celebrated their love again with a second ceremony in Mexico the following year.

Though they generally keep their relationship out of the spotlight, both have publicly supported one another’s careers.

One memorable moment came during the 2024 Emmy Awards when Crudup won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in “The Morning Show.”

While accepting the award, he made sure to acknowledge his wife in front of the audience.

“This is an incredible honor. Thank you all,” Crudup said. “I’m happy to be here with my piece of eye candy there, my wife, who also happens to be an immigrant and also gave a searing performance this year for which she’s nominated. And she starts businesses, too. So nice to be by her side.”

Following the ceremony, Watts celebrated the achievement on social media by sharing a photo of herself kissing Crudup on the cheek as he held his Emmy statuette.

“Proud of you Billy,” she wrote.

Now, as they celebrate another wedding anniversary, Watts’ latest tribute serves as a reminder of the enduring relationship the pair have quietly built over the past several years, earning admiration from fans and fellow celebrities alike.