James Handy’s Final Moments Shared by His Beloved Partner in Emotional Tribute

James Handy’s partner, Wendy Gledhill, detailed the actor’s final moments before he was tragically stabbed to death by her son, Michael Gledhill.

“James had gotten up to get the newspaper at about 9 o’clock, but he didn’t make the coffee like he usually does,” Wendy told the Daily Mail during an interview at the star’s three-bedroom home in Los Angeles. “I just heard the door open because he was getting the paper.”

Wendy said that she was still in bed and didn’t think anything about Handy leaving to get the newspaper.

“I can only assume my son was already out there and they started to argue, from my understanding, on the front yard,” she added. And when the Los Angeles Police Department knocked on her door 30 minutes later to tell her the news, she “didn’t know what was going on.”

“The first time I heard something was happening was when the police showed up,” Wendy explained. “They said someone had called 911 and they told me someone was wrapped in a blanket outside the house.”

Handy was killed on Wednesday, June 3, being found in the front yard of his Tarzana home with a stab wound to his chest. He was rushed to the hospital but was ultimately pronounced dead. Authorities have officially charged Wendy’s son Michael with murder.

James Handy’s Girlfriend Said Her Son Had Been Diagnosed With Schizophrenia

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Wendy and Handy were together for more than 30 years, and following this tragedy, she spoke with TMZ about her son’s mental health struggles. Specifically, she revealed that he was diagnosed with schizophrenia in July 2025.

However, she said that Michael stopped taking his medication roughly a week before Handy was murdered, adding that while the duo “didn’t always see eye to eye,” there relationship was “generally cordial.”

“They know I loved him so much. I’m so sorry,” she told the outlet. “I’m so sorry this happened. I’m still in shock. I still can’t comprehend it.”

According to authorities, Michael made a “bizarre” 911 call where he told dispatchers, “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.” They added that when they arrived at the scene, the suspect told them he was who they were looking for. He was arrested, and his bail has been set at $2 million, but no possible motive has been revealed.

Fans Pay Tribute To James Handy Following Tragedy

“I remember him from season 1 of NYPD blue. A tremendous character actor. Terrible way to go,” one person wrote.

“Ugh. Awful. ‘The Verdict’ is one of my favorites and that scene with him and Newman is so powerful. RIP,” another person commented.

“Awful news. He was a really good character actor. I liked him in The Verdict and he appeared in one of my favorite episodes of Quantum Leap. R.I.P.,” a fan expressed.

“Jimmy was a great character in Top Gun: Maverick. RIP: James Handy,” another fan said.

“That’s wild and so sad. James Handy was one of those “that guy” actors you loved seeing pop up everywhere. RIP legend,” one fan posted.