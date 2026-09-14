Netflix Renews Popular Reality Competition for Second Halloween Special

Streaming service Netflix is bringing back another of its popular reality competition spin-offs just in time for the holiday season.

“Is It Cake? Halloween” is officially returning to televisions screens this October. The second season of the viral baking series was revealed by the streamer over the weekend. It also confirmed that host Mikey Day will return, along with a new batch of celebrity judges.

Like the main show and its spooky predecessor, season 2 will once again see aspiring bakers attempt to fool judges with their cake creations. The upcoming season will consist of three new episodes, with six contestants battling it out to take home the cash prize. Netflix is promising bigger and spookier cakes this time around, so viewers can expect even more elaborate Halloween-themed creations.

‘Is It Cake? Halloween’ Season 2 Is Coming in October

Although Netflix has not yet announced a premiere date for the new episodes, the streamer has announced they will arrive in October. For the first season of “Is It Cake? Halloween,” the entire batch of episodes was available from October 8. That series also featured celebrity judges such as Chelsea Peretti, Melissa Joan Hart, and Ron Funches.

According to What’s on Netflix, Day will be back as host alongside six fresh expert bakers. The new participants will face the same basic challenge of producing hyper realistic cakes that mimic everyday objects. This time, though, the creations will lean heavily into Halloween imagery.

Originally launching in 2022, the series became a viral hit and has led to multiple seasons and spin-offs. There have been three full seasons so far along with two seasons of “Is It Cake? Holiday.” In the show, contestants bake cakes that are disguised as household items. The judges then try to locate the cake in a group of similar objects.

A statement from Netflix reads, “‘Is It Cake? Halloween’ rises from the grave with Mikey Day and six wickedly talented hyper-realistic cake artists. These creeptacular bakers push their skills to the limit, creating the largest, spookiest cakes designed to trick celebrity judges.”

It also describes the winner as receiving “a huge cash prize” and the “title of ‘Is It Cake? Halloween’ Champion.”

Netflix Continues Expanding Its Reality Competition Lineup

News that Netflix has renewed a popular series will be welcomed by many fans. The news comes on the back of a year when the streamer has canceled a string of shows. “The Boroughs” from “Stranger Things” creators the Duffer brothers was one of the first casualties of the year, with the show coming to an end despite positive reviews. This was followed by the likes of “The Abandons,” “Terminator Zero,” “Miss Governor,” and “What’s in the Box?”

Renewing “Is It Cake? Halloween” also fits into Netflix’s broader enthusiasm for relatively simple reality and game-show formats that can return regularly without requiring enormous narrative commitments.

However, the renewal of “Is It Cake? Halloween” follows a recent pattern of Netflix greenlighting reality and game-show formats. The streaming company has been broadly enthusiastic about these types of series after the success of “Squid Game: The Challenge.”