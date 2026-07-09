‘SNL’ Alum Leslie Jones Teams Up with Jasmine Roth for HGTV’s Hilarious ‘Roast My Rental’

A new face is heading to HGTV this month, but it’ll be a familiar ones to “Saturday Night Live” fans: Leslie Jones, who’ll be bringing her unique brand of unfiltered hilarity to the home renovation space.

She’ll be joined by Jasmine Roth of “Hidden Potential” fame for a new series, “Roast My Rental,” arriving on HGTV later this month.

Leslie Jones Roasts, Jasmine Roth Renos

The premise of “Roast My Rental” is a unique one for HGTV, combining a heavy dose of comedy with the network’s home-renovation projects.

In each episode, the duo check into a horrendous short-term rental property. Jones proceeds to hilariously mock everything wrong with the dump, which Roth then fixes with one of her trademark renos.

“Cardboard curtains, a shower steps away from a bed and a rooftop ‘glamping’ tent are just a few of the atrocious property pitfalls that await,” notes the logline for the 11-episode series.

The logline continues by revealing that “the comedian, truth-teller and design enthusiast will crash America’s worst short-term rentals, whose viral photos of amenities gone wrong, misleading listings and brutally honest reviews have scared guests away. After Leslie’s hilarious roast of the space and a no-nonsense reality check, she and her experienced design team led by HGTV star and home renovation expert Jasmine Roth will come to the rescue and help the owners clean up the chaos in just 72 hours. They’ll fix the flaws, transform the houses into top-tier vacation getaways and give the ‘roastees’ a chance at redemption when the next guests come to stay.”

Leslie Jones’ First Roast is a Cottage Nightmare

The first episode brings the pair to a secluded and cozy cottage right in the heart of wine country in Temecula, California.

“She’ll quickly learn why no guests and no profit are coming in, from duct tape on the kitchen faucet and dirty shag carpet to sharp fireplace edges and an unsafe loft space,” the episode synopsis states, noting that the cottage’s owners have been unable to undertake the necessary repairs due to an illness.

Enter Roth, who provided “an alpine-inspired makeover” that will hopefully turn their short-term rental into a succssful cash cow. “In only three days, Leslie and Jasmine will overhaul the main living space with fresh paint and flooring, inviting furniture, a custom wine cabinet and a kid-friendly hangout in the loft.”

Leslie Jones is Not Stranger to Atrocious Rentals

Over the years, Jones has stayed at more than her fair share of short-term rentals, and she’s seen it all.

“As a comedian who’s been on the road for years, trust me, I’ve stayed in a lot of rentals and have seen the good, the bad and the ‘oh hell no,’” the comedian explained.

“These owners know their rentals aren’t working, so they’ve asked me to call out the problems, help fix them and offer them a shot to turn these 1-star disasters into 5-star escapes,” she added.

Jasmine Roth ‘Never Laughed So Hard’

Jasmine Roth previously took to Instagram to reveal that working with Leslie Jones on the show helped her through a difficult period of pregnancy.

In her post, she responded to a fan who asked, “Was Leslie Jones funny off-camera or does she just know how to turn it on when the cameras are rolling?”

Roth responded, “I love this question! I’ve never laughed so hard. We laughed the entire time we worked together and I’d go home laughing at the end of the day. Some people are just FUNNY!”

The Show’s First Trailer Offered a Sneak Peek

The first trailer for “Roast My Rental” debuted exclusively via People, which features a sneak peek at Jones’ first roast.

As she begins her inspection of the property, she encounters a trash can that prompts her to declare, “Disgusting.”

As she continues to look around, her revulsion is palpable. “This is gross!” she adds. “Do we need to call the authorities?”

When Will ‘Roast My Rental’ Debut?

Viewers can catch the premiere of “Roast My Rental” on Friday, July 24 on HGTV.