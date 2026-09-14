Justin and Hailey Bieber’s 8th Anniversary Includes Pool, PDA and a Sweet Confession

Justin and Hailey Bieber are celebrating eight years of marriage with a sweet date night and a little friendly competition.

The “Daisies” singer, took to Instagram Sunday, Sept. 13, to mark his eighth wedding anniversary with Hailey, sharing a series of photos that showed the couple playing pool together.

“8 years until infinity ❤️ NEW BEGINNINGS ♾️ I love you baby Happy Anniversary,” Justin captioned the post. In the first photo, Hailey leans over a pool table with a cue stick in hand as Justin stands beside her. The couple then appears to share an almost-kiss in front of the table before the final images show Justin setting up the game while Hailey watches.

The photos appear to capture a casual night out, with a television in the background showing the Texas-Ohio State football game.

Hailey also joined in on the anniversary celebration, joking about her pool skills in the comments. “8 years of me being horrendous at playing pool,” the Rhode founder wrote, adding two smiling face with heart-eyes emojis. She later shared a photo of herself and Justin kissing to her Instagram Stories, giving fans another glimpse at their anniversary date night.

From On-and-Off Dating to Marriage

Justin and Hailey first sparked romance rumors in 2014 before confirming their relationship in 2016. The couple split later that year, but they eventually found their way back to each other in June 2018.

Just three months later, Justin and Hailey quietly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018.

The couple celebrated their marriage again the following year with a traditional wedding ceremony at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina. The star-studded celebration brought together their family and friends as they officially marked the next chapter of their relationship.

Getty Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards Los Angeles, California.

Their relationship has continued to evolve over the years, with the couple welcoming their first child in August 2024. Justin and Hailey welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber. The pair have continued to share glimpses of their family life with fans while keeping many moments private.

Earlier this month, Justin and Hailey also put their relationship front and center for the inaugural issue of WYouth, the sister publication of W Magazine. The couple posed for an intimate photo shoot featuring them kissing and relaxing in bed.

“💋 The Biebers 💋 Hailey and Justin photographed by Hailey and Justin,” WYouth captioned a series of photos on Instagram. Hailey also shared the images on her own account, writing, “Jacks Mom and Dad 4 @wyouth 1st issue.”

Hailey and Justin Embrace Life as Parents

Hailey has also continued to celebrate Justin in his role as a father.

In June, she gave fans a sweet look at Justin and their son for Father’s Day. She shared a photo of the father-son duo sitting together at a piano, with Justin appearing to give Jack a lesson. “Have you ever seen 2 heads be so similar?” Hailey captioned the Instagram Story.

The couple has also celebrated other relationship milestones throughout the year. In July, Hailey posted a black-and-white photo of herself and Justin kissing to mark the anniversary of their engagement. “8 years,” she wrote alongside two ring emojis.

Getty Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the MLS Cup Final in Los Angeles, California.

Justin has had a busy year professionally as well. Earlier this year, he headlined Coachella for the first time, performing songs from his “Swag” albums alongside some of his biggest hits. He later released “Swag Live From Coachella (Weekend I),” a 22-track live album through Def Jam Recordings featuring appearances from The Kid LAROI, Tems, Wizkid, Dijon and Mk.gee.

In recent weeks, Justin and Hailey also stepped out together to celebrate the wedding of Finneas and Claudia Sulewski. The couple attended the outdoor nuptials at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, where Finneas’ younger sister, Billie Eilish, served as the ceremony’s officiant. Justin later gave fans a glimpse inside the celebration, sharing several photos from the Aug. 30 wedding on Instagram. Among the snapshots, Justin and Hailey posed for close-up selfies together while sitting in front of a scenic mountain backdrop.

Now, as Justin and Hailey celebrate eight years of marriage, the couple appears to be embracing a new chapter this time as husband, wife and parents.

And judging by their anniversary photos, they’re still finding plenty of time for date nights, kisses and a little pool-table rivalry along the way.