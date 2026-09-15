Shailene Woodley Breaks Silence With Telling Reaction to Ex Aaron Rodgers

American actress Shailene Woodley has spoken out about claims made by her former partner Aaron Rodgers. The NFL star has recently given his side about their failed engagement but Woodley has now revealed a telling reaction.

Best known for her roles in the likes of “Paradise” and “How To Catch a Killer,” Woodley has been in the headlines after Rodgers made a series of claims about their relationship. While attending a pre-Emmys fundraiser in West Hollywood, a reporter asked the actress for a comment.

Rather than say anything, Woodley gave a reaction that said exactly how she feels without using any words. The 34-year-old seemingly doesn’t want to give Rodgers’ comments more attention than she feels they deserve.

Shailene Woodley Chooses Laughter Over a Response

After being confronted about Rodgers’ explosive account of their relationship, Woodley turned around and burst into laughter. The footage was shared by TMZ on September 14.

Since Rodgers first made the remarks, Woodley has not issued a response. However, the brief video shows that she doesn’t have any interest in publicly airing any argument with her former fiancé.

Rather than defend herself or dispute any of the claims, she simply smiled and laughed as she walked away. The timing of the claims come at a particularly successful moment for Woodley, who recently won a Prime Emmy Award for her performance in “Paradise.”

She had previously spoken about the effect the breakup had on her mental health. “I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy. I really understood depression and anxiety and, like, complete soul detachment,” Shailene said in 2024 to Outside. “I knew I was depressed when I looked at a tree and felt nothing. That was the lowest low of my life.”

Aaron Rodgers Made Numerous Claims About Shailene Woodley

Play

Woodley and Rodgers first met in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. They moved in together and then quietly got engaged. They shared news of their relationship in 2021 but the relationship soured just a few months later. In fact, by 2022, the couple revealed that the engagement had been called off and the pair were splitting up.

During a September 10 appearance on “Not Just Football” with Cam Heyward, Rodgers made a number of claims about the engagement. The quarterback hit back at suggestions that he was a terrible partner. He also revealed that Woodley had told him that she wanted to be intimate with another man after he proposed.

Rodgers alleged that Woodley stopped wearing her engagement ring by March 2021. In the podcast, he also claimed their relationship was effectively over much earlier than previously shared.

“I date Shailene, I propose, and she says yes. She maybe felt like she was forced to make a decision; she could have said no… But not a couple of days after that, she tells me before we get married, like, ‘I got to go [expletive] this guy,'” he said.

“Her story is, I ruined her life and gave her crazy depression because I left her, but the actuality is, she told me that and took off the ring by March,” he added. “I proposed in December, took off the ring by March.”

He concluded, “We had a couple of times when we tried to get reunited, and nothing ever happened, and there wasn’t even a relationship in ’22 to break off. She literally told me, ‘I don’t want to be with you.'”