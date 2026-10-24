‘Dancing With the Stars’ Invites Ballroom Legend to Guest Judge on ‘Horror Movie Night’

“Dancing With the Stars” is preparing for Halloween with an exciting “Horror Movie Night” episode. As the top 10 contestants prepare their terrifying routines, one ballroom legend is preparing to step onto the DWTS set.

Shirley Ballas is an expert on international Latin dance. Her skills earned her the moniker, “the Queen of Latin.” Now, fans are sharing their excitement online as “Horror Movie Night” approaches.

Shirley Ballas Arrives on the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Set Next Week

Ballroom legend Shirley Ballas is going to join the judges for “Horror Movie Night.” During her decades-long career, she trained many award-winning dancers, including several DWTS pros. She taught and raised Derek Hough alongside her own son, Mark Ballas.

“What a treat! 🍬✨ Don’t miss the legendary @shirleyballas as the guest judge for #HorrorMovieNight on #DWTS!” the show’s official Instagram account teased.

“PRAYING my tiny shoes get through customs 🤭” Ballas joked in the comments. She currently lives in England, where she serves as the head judge on “Strictly Come Dancing.“

In the comments, DWTS fans noted how excited they were to see the ballroom legend serve as the guest judge for the week. During “The Next Pro” over the summer, many viewers saw her critique dancers for the very first time.

“She’s gonna rip everyone to shreds. I’m so excited,” one DWTS fan wrote.

“The pros are shaking in their shoes 😭😂” another added.

“I wish she’d come on a night where half the cast wasn’t doing Contemporaries and Argentine Tango. But I’m still excited about this. Tell Mark to hide, 😂” someone else joked.

Fans Love Seeing Guest Judges With Extensive Dance Backgrounds

Inviting guest judges to the show adds variety and flavor to the show. However, many “Dancing With the Stars” viewers have expressed frustration with guest judges who have no dance experience.

This year, viewers have been delighted to see Kym Johnson Herjavec and Shirley Ballas added to the guest judge line-up.

Amid the chaos of Val Chmerkovskiy’s suspension, Herjavec added her voice to the ongoing conversation.

“The judges are there to do a job and they’re going to give their critique. I never spoke back, back in the old days,” she told Us Weekly in a new interview.

Stepping into the ballroom one week after the controversial “Super Bowl Night” episode was a bit nerve-wracking, but the Australian dancer was determined to keep her head held high.

“I went into it and everyone was very positive and we were there for ‘Dedication Night,'” Herjavec continued. “Everyone was like, ‘Let’s make this about the celebrities and who they’re dedicating the dance to.’ Carrie Ann’s like, ‘Yeah, that’s what tonight is about.’ So it felt very joyous, and there was a lot of love in the ballroom that night.”

Since there wasn’t an elimination last week, two couples will go home at the end of Tuesday night’s new episode.

“Horror Movie Night” begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, on ABC. Keep voting for your favorite teams so they can advance to the next week in the competition.