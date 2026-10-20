DWTS Host Julianne Hough Shares Sweet Childhood Photos Featuring Mark Ballas & Derek Hough

Before “Dancing With the Stars” host Julianne Hough was a household name, she was an aspiring dancer growing up with her older brother, Derek Hough, and their friend, Mark Ballas, in England. Today, the trio loves being part of the long-running dance show.

But back in the day, the three were just children with dreams of fame.

Ahead of “Dedication Night,” Julianne Hough shared several adorable photos from their youth.

Julianne Hough Fondly Reflects on Her Childhood With Mark & Derek

Derek and Julianne Hough were born in Utah. As children, they went to London to study under ballroom legends, Corky and Shirley Ballas. Their son, Mark, was just a year younger than Derek. As they grew up together, Derek gained a brother and Julianne had a perfect new dance partner.

“Same kids, bigger ballroom 🪩” the “Dancing With the Stars” host shared a new Instagram post ahead of tonight’s new episode. The first photo features Mark Ballas and the Hough siblings looking as if they are posing for an album cover. The rest of the photos are from the trio’s time in ballroom competitions.

Mark’s mother, “Strictly Come Dancing” judge Shirley Ballas, left several heart emojis in the comments. Many “Dancing With the Stars” cast members and fans alike chimed in, noting how much they appreciated the sweet throwbacks.

After the drama and chaos in the ballroom over the past week, fans were delighted to see such a positive, uplifting post.

Over the summer, fans got a chance to see Derek Hough and Mark Ballas reunite on “The Next Pro.” Mark and Shirley Ballas judged the entire competition, while Derek stepped in to offer his expertise in a few episodes. Behind the scenes, the three engaged in many hilarious antics, signifying their close bonds.

Though the Houghs have an excellent relationship with their own mother, Shirley Ballas has also acted as a strong mother figure in their lives for decades.

Mark Ballas Says the Houghs Are Part of His Family

The Houghs might not be related to the Ballases by blood, but Mark Ballas insists that blood wouldn’t make them any closer.

“We all went to the same musical theater school together,” the DWTS pro told influencer Kate Mackz in an interview. “Derek and I are pretty much like brothers. Blood couldn’t make us closer. Julianne is like a sister to me.”

He added that being part of “Dancing With the Stars” together has been a very “full-circle moment” for the trio.

This year, Mark Ballas landed a leading role in “Chicago” on Broadway. Julianne Hough showed up to his opening night, eager to support him.

The DWTS host is headed to Broadway in early 2027 to star in “Damn Yankees” alongside Neil Patrick Harris. She can certainly expect Mark and Derek in the audience to cheer her on.

“Dedication Night” kicks off at 8 p.m. this evening. After the elimination, the top nine couples will advance to week seven. Keep voting to secure your favorite couple’s place next week.