Former DWTS Pro Weighs In On Alan Bersten Subbing in for Val Chmerkovskiy

When “Dedication Night” kicks off on “Dancing With the Stars” this evening, there will be one major change. Eliminated pro Alan Bersten is stepping in for Val Chmerkovskiy as he serves his one-week suspension.

Producers decided to suspend Val after he made comments directed toward Carrie Ann Inaba that referenced Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, vowing to keep the ballroom a safe and comfortable place for everyone. Val subsequently apologized, agreeing that his words were in poor taste.

The situation has divided many fans and pros alike. Now, one former DWTS pro is calling for unity amid the chaos.

Former DWTS Pro Louis van Amstel Wants to Keep the Ballroom a Positive Space

Seasoned ballroom dancer Louis van Amstel was one of the original pros when “Dancing With the Stars” premiered back in 2005. He last appeared in season 31 when he stepped back in to compete with actress Cheryl Ladd. However, he never stopped watching and has a lot of love for his fellow professional dancers. Now, he’s weighing in on the ongoing issues.

“Gleb vs. Alan: My thoughts,” van Amstel captioned a new Instagram post.

“Good morning everyone,” the dancer addressed his audience. “As many of you know, I have been on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ since day one.”

He went on to describe how disappointed he felt by the ongoing discourse and drama. At the end of the day, DWTS is about uplifting one another and putting on a spectacular show.

“This show is about making people feel good, about supporting, about changing lives,” van Amstel added. “It has affected all of our lives. There are many reality shows where the drama comes from the cast going at each other and the entertainment is at their expense. I don’t believe our show is. Our show is about supporting one another, especially when it comes to the pro dancers.”

The 54-year-old admitted he had been critical of some choices in the past, but kept it strictly about the dancing. He felt incredibly disappointed to see dancers speaking poorly of each other, especially in public. As a close friend of Val Chmerkovskiy’s, former pro Gleb Savchenko felt upset about the suspension and made controversial remarks of his own.

Louis van Amstel Defends Alan Bersten

Gleb Savchenko questioned why Alan Bersten was chosen as Val Chmerkovskiy’s replacement, to which Louis van Amstel had an immediate response.

“When you are on that season, you have a contract for three months,” the former pro further explained. “So if you are eliminated as a pro, you now become part of the performances. … Ultimately Alan didn’t make the choice, the producers made the choice.”

Ultimately, Louis van Amstel opted to take his own advice. As he wrapped up the video, he took time to highlight Gleb Savchenko’s positive attributes.

“I like you. You’re a great dancer,” van Amstel addressed Gleb. “You did wonderful on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ You’re a wonderful dad, so I’m going to stop here. But please, let’s stick together as a group and support each other.”

“Dedication Night” premieres at 8 p.m. tonight on ABC.