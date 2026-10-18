Gleb Savchenko Weighs in on Alan Replacing Val on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ For ‘Dedication Night’

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Gleb Savchenko isn’t competing this year, but he’s still keeping up with the show from home.

After the “Super Bowl Night” controversy, Val Chmerkovskiy has been temporarily suspended for one week. Eliminated pro Alan Bersten will step in to perform with Val’s partner, Jenna Dewan.

Overall, DWTS fans agree that Alan is perfectly capable of handling the challenge. However, Gleb Savchenko’s recent comments have many viewers feeling puzzled and uneasy about the cast dynamics behind the scenes.

Ahead of “Dedication Night,” Gleb Savchenko hosted a TikTok livestream for fans. User @alliebolick screen-recorded the video, capturing the most important parts for fans to replay.

“Ummm this kind of threw me off guard can’t lie,” the TikToker captioned their video.

During the clip, Savchenko candidly shares his thoughts on Val Chmerkovskiy’s suspension and subsequent replacement for the week. Eliminated pro Alan Bersten will step in for Val to dance with Jenna Dewan until his suspension is over.

Plenty of fans are proud of Alan for stepping up to the plate, but Gleb Savchenko thinks the show made a mistake.

“Alan, I think he’s Alan,” the 43-year-old told his audience. “I mean, he’s just not up to the level of dancing, like, period. [The] quality, the technique. He’s a good dancer, I guess, for TV, but if we talk about art? Like creating art? He’s like, ‘eh.’”

Plenty of viewers asked why Gleb was speaking poorly of his former co-star. He insisted that it wasn’t personal, just his honest opinion.

“I don’t have anything against the guy, just, why Alan?” the Russian dancer continued. “Who else is there? Give, what’s his name [a chance]? Who’s on troupe?”

This year’s male troupe members include Carter Williams and Jaxon Willard. Fans have enjoyed seeing them participate in group numbers and provide backup moves during routines. However, several “Dancing With the Stars” fans found Savchenko’s suggestion rather unkind.

Alan Bersten Has Proved Himself as an Accomplished Pro Dancer

During his 11 seasons as a “Dancing With the Stars” pro, Alan Bersten has had a rather successful run. He won season 28 with “The Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown and was the runner-up with Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher in season 33. He also reached the finale three times with partners Alexis Ren, Amanda Kloots, and Elaine Hendrix.

This year, Alan and his partner, celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis, were eliminated during week two. Even so, fans have enjoyed seeing the professional dancer offer support to his castmates and step in when needed. His girlfriend, Emma Slater, often collabs with him and asks for his advice.

This week, Alan and Jenna Dewan will perform the Viennese waltz to “Unchained Melody” by The Righteous Brothers. “The Rookie” star plans to honor her mother, Nancy, with her routine.

“Dancing With the Stars” presents “Dedication Night” this Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC. Tune in and vote for your favorite couples to keep them moving forward in the competition.