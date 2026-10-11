DWTS Pro Alan Bersten Reveals What It’s Really Like Competing Against His Girlfriend, Emma Slater

It’s not at all uncommon for dancers to find love on the floor. “Dancing With the Stars” pros Emma Slater and Alan Bersten became fast friends after meeting on the show. Now, they’ve been in a romantic relationship for a few years.

Between living together, competing against each other, and going on tour each winter, Alan and Emma are never apart. Ultimately, they wouldn’t have it any other way.

After being eliminated from DWTS season 35, Alan Bersten discussed his true feelings about competing against Emma Slater on the dance floor.

Alan Bersten & Emma Slater Help Each Other Choreograph

Though Alan Bersten and his celebrity partner, Giada De Laurentiis, have been eliminated from the competition, he’s still participating in other ways. In addition to dancing in opening numbers, Alan Bersten is excited to support his girlfriend Emma Slater.

Influencer Kate Mackz caught up with Alan to discuss competing against his romantic partner on “Dancing With the Stars.” When asked if he and Emma feel competitive towards each other, Alan gave a surprising response.

“No, honestly people ask us this all the time,” the 32-year-old shared. “It’s just so supportive. We help each other. Like if I am creating the dance and I’m like, ‘I don’t know what to do here.’ She’ll be like, ‘Oh my God, why don’t you try this?’ She’s very supportive.”

“I feel very lucky. She’s so creative and just such a sweet person,” Alan added.

In a prerecorded package, Emma revealed she brought Alan into her rehearsal to show her celebrity partner, Jackson Olson, how to refine a few moves.

The Pair Hid Their Relationship From the Public Eye

Before striking up a romance with Alan Bersten, Emma Slater was married to another DWTS pro, Sasha Farber. Though the exes seem to be on amicable terms, Emma was terrified of hard launching her new relationship.

While visiting the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, the British dancer confessed that hiding their relationship was a tremendous burden.

“I feel like I was living in fear for quite a bit, and I just hated feeling like people were just judging me all the time,” Emma told the hosts. “And I didn’t realize what an unbearable weight that was.”

After months of speculation about their relationship status, Alan and Emma confirmed their romance with an on-stage kiss on the annual DWTS tour. Now, they’re happier than ever before and living their best lives together.

Both of them are part of this year’s tour, stretching across 60 North American cities. Fans can’t wait to see them in action once again.

Alan Bersten might be out of the competition, but he’s still excited to support Emma Slater as she chases the Mirrorball trophy. Week five of the competition kicks off in just two days.

Jackson Olson and Emma Slater will perform a Salsa to “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars on “Super Bowl Night” this week.

Don’t miss a second of the action, beginning at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13 on ABC.