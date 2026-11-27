Daniella Karagach is explaining an unexpected injury her “Dancing With the Stars” partner Ezra Frech suffered during the Season 35 finale.

Viewers noticed blood on the Paralympic track and field athlete’s face and ear during the November 24 episode, prompting questions about what happened behind the scenes. Now, Karagach is revealing that one of her own costumes was responsible.

The professional dancer addressed the incident in an Instagram Stories video after the couple’s performances, apologizing to Frech for accidentally scratching him with her dress earlier in the night.

“I’m so freaking sorry,” Karagach told her partner, according to People, asking whether he was OK.

Frech assured her that he was fine, joking that the cuts were simply his “battle scars.”

“Oh my gosh, your ear. Dude. My dress,” Karagach responded.

Frech acknowledged that other people had noticed the injury, telling her, “People were like, ‘Your ear was bleeding when you were getting interviewed.'”

Despite the unexpected mishap, the pair went on to deliver a memorable finale performance and ultimately took home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Daniella’s Apology

Play

The bleeding became noticeable after Frech and Karagach performed their second routine of the night. The athlete’s ear and face appeared to have sustained scratches, with the injury remaining visible as the competition continued.

Karagach later took responsibility for the accident, explaining that her costume had scratched Frech earlier in the evening. The injury was not the only unexpected obstacle the pair encountered during the finale.

During their freestyle routine to Linkin Park’s “Numb,” Frech’s prosthetic leg unexpectedly came loose and fell off in the middle of the performance.

The athlete initially began the routine without his prosthetic as part of the choreography. However, after putting it back on, he struggled to get it properly secured, causing it to come off again as he moved across the ballroom.

Karagach encouraged him to reattach it while professional dancer Alan Bersten helped retrieve the prosthetic. Frech managed to put it back on and continue dancing, with the pair eventually completing their routine.

Mirrorball Champs

Play

Despite the injuries and technical mishap, Frech and Karagach emerged victorious during the November 24 finale.

The 21-year-old made history as the youngest male celebrity to win the competition and the first amputee to claim the Mirrorball Trophy.

Following the finale, Frech opened up about the prosthetic malfunction during an appearance on “Good Morning America.”

“Last night was crazy,” he said, explaining that the pair initially planned to begin their freestyle without the prosthetic before things went off script.

He also admitted that he briefly “blacked out” when the prosthetic came loose, recalling how Karagach instructed him to put it back on before they finished the routine.

The pair ultimately earned a perfect score for their freestyle, helping secure their place at the top of the Season 35 leaderboard.

“This is the most special moment of my life,” he told host Alfonso Ribeiro.