Figure skater Amber Glenn was incredibly popular during the last Winter Olympics. Naturally, she was an excellent choice for “Dancing With the Stars” season 35.

From the start, Amber and her dance partner, Pasha Pashkov, commanded attention through their brilliant choreography. Earlier in the season, they even went viral for their upside-down split.

Now, there’s a new Mirrorball champion. Did Amber and Pasha manage to secure the title?

Amber Glenn & Pasha Pashkov Performed Spectacularly All Season

After successfully representing the United States during the 2026 Winter Olympics, figure skater Amber Glenn won many new fans. Viewers loved her grace and poise on the ice, as well as her openness. The 27-year-old uses her platform to advocate for mental health awareness as well as LGBTQ+ issues.

During “Dedication Night,” Amber honored her sister, Brooke, with her routine. Along with Pasha Pashkov, the sisters performed a powerful routine about overcoming depression and anxiety.

And of course, no one will ever forget Amber Glenn’s iconic upside-down split from early on in the season. The move went viral on social media, with many trying to recreate the move — largely with hilarious and unsuccessful results. Even a few “Dancing With the Stars” pros struggled to pull it off.

The 27-year-old might be a decorated ice skater, but it’s certainly much different than ballroom dancing. All season long, fans have been incredibly blown away by Amber and Pasha’s routines.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Crowns Its Newest Winners

Pasha Pashkov certainly showed Amber Glenn how to master the ballroom, but she also taught him a lot in return. On social media, “Dancing With the Stars” fans saw a brand new side of the Russian dancer. Pasha is typically known for his quiet and serious demeanor, but Amber allowed him to access his silly side.

Fans found their partnership truly remarkable and believe they crafted a friendship that will last a lifetime. Ahead of the DWTS season finale, Amber said she would be honored to help Pasha win his very first Mirrorball trophy.

The placement at the end of the finale is as follows:

Mirrorball champions: Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach

Runners-up: Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov

Third place: Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold

Fourth place: Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik

Fifth place: Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas

Though Amber and Pasha didn’t win, they had a phenomenal run and made long-lasting friendships. And at the end of the day, the Mirrorball trophy has found its home in the Pashkov household. The couple couldn’t be happier for the new champions, Daniella and Ezra.

Now, many of the DWTS pros will head into rehearsals to prepare for the upcoming tour. Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach won’t join them this year, opting for some quiet family time instead. However, fans can keep up with them on social media in the meantime.

Fans hope to see “Dancing With the Stars” return for season 36 next fall on ABC. Hopefully, Pasha Pashkov will return for another shot at the Mirrorball trophy.