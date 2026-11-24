“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 will crown its winner on Tuesday, November 24, and new predictions suggest one contestant has a significant advantage heading into the finale.

Paralympic track and field athlete Ezra Frech is currently favored to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, according to updated predictions from The Action Network.

Using Kalshi data from November 19, the outlet calculated Frech’s implied probability of winning at 49%, putting him ahead of the four other finalists.

Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn is his closest competitor, with an implied probability of 30%.

The three-hour finale begins at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with all five remaining couples performing three dances before the winner is announced.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finale Odds Put Ezra Frech Ahead of Amber Glenn

Frech, who competes alongside professional dancer Daniella Karagach, enters the finale with odds of +104.

The athlete has earned praise throughout the competition for his performances and personal story.

“Heading into the finale of Dancing With The Stars, Ezra Frech is the favorite to win season 35 with odds of +104,” an analysis shared by The Action Network stated.

“Ezra makes his performances seem effortless, his journey is genuinely inspiring, and he is very likeable, which might give him the edge to lift the Mirrorball trophy.”

Glenn, who dances with Pasha Pashkov, follows with odds of +233.

The figure skater has earned the highest judges’ score four times this season, more than any other remaining contestant.

“Amber is one of the most consistent performers in the competition, she has a lot of audience support, and she has earned the highest score 4 times, more than any other remaining contestant,” the analysis continued.

Comedian and podcaster Connor Wood ranks third with an implied probability of 18%.

Meanwhile, television personality Maura Higgins and actress Tatyana Ali are tied at 5% each.

The predictions are based on market data rather than official competition results, and the final outcome will depend on judges’ scores and viewer votes.

DWTS Season 35 Finale Features Three Dances From Every Couple

According to ABC, each finalist will perform a Judges’ Choice dance, an Instant Dance Challenge and a freestyle during the November 24 broadcast.

The freestyle round allows contestants and their professional partners to create routines without the usual restrictions of traditional ballroom styles.

Frech and Karagach will perform a salsa to “Danza Kuduro” by Don Omar featuring Lucenzo before presenting a freestyle set to Linkin Park’s “Numb.”

Glenn and Pashkov will dance a quickstep to “Sing, Sing, Sing” by Louis Prima. Their freestyle will feature Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” and “Music.”

Wood and Rylee Arnold will perform a Viennese waltz to Noah Kahan’s “Willing and Able.” Their freestyle combines “Singin’ in the Rain” by Gene Kelly and Rihanna’s “Umbrella.”

Higgins and Mark Ballas will dance a tango to “Gallo Ciego” by Orquesta Color Tango. Their freestyle will include Marilyn Monroe’s “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” alongside the traditional Irish songs “The Parting Glass” and “Flowers of the Red Hill.”

Ali and Jan Ravnik will perform a salsa to “Jamaican (Bam Bam)” by HUGEL & SOLTO (FR). Their freestyle will feature Cab Calloway’s “Minnie the Moocher” and Judy Garland’s “Over the Rainbow.”

The music selections for the Instant Dance Challenge have not been announced.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Announces Major Voting Change for Finale

For the first time, “Dancing With the Stars” will broadcast its finale live across all U.S. time zones.

Co-host Alfonso Ribeiro announced the change during the semifinals, and Entertainment Weekly subsequently confirmed the updated schedule.

Previously, viewers in Mountain and Pacific time zones often had to vote before watching the performances because the show aired on a delay in their regions.

This year, those viewers will be able to watch and vote simultaneously.

Eligible fans in the United States, its territories and Canada can vote online through the show’s official voting website. Viewers in the United States can also cast votes by text message through participating wireless carriers.

The competition combines judges’ scores with audience votes to determine the winner.

The season 35 finale will air from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, or 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT.