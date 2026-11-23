The “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 finale is finally here. Comedian Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold beat the odds and secured their place in the final episode.

DWTS fans always appreciate a great underdog story. All season long, Connor and Rylee have shown tremendous growth in both their friendship and performance abilities.

With the season finale on the horizon, many viewers are curious about the professional dancers competing tomorrow night. Just how many Mirrorball trophies has Rylee Arnold won during her time on “Dancing With the Stars?”

Rylee Arnold Has Been Involved With DWTS Since Childhood

Until Hailey Bills joined this season, Rylee Arnold has been the youngest pro on “Dancing With the Stars.” Arnold, Bills, and troupe member Kamri Peterson were all on “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors” when they were children.

Though Rylee is only 21, she’s proved herself to be a tremendous force in the ballroom. She joined DWTS as a full-time pro in season 32, where she partnered with reality star Harry Jowsey. They were eliminated just before the season finale.

Rylee Arnold and Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik competed together in season 33 where they made it all the way to the finale, finishing in fourth place. Last year, Rylee partnered with Pentatonix member Scott Hoying, finishing in 10th place.

Season 35 marks Rylee’s second time in the finale. If she and Connor Wood win, this will be her first time taking home the Mirrorball trophy.

Though Connor and Rylee have typically hovered near the bottom of the leaderboard, fans love their fun, upbeat routines. On top of that, Connor is incredibly popular with audiences due to his sharp wit and hilarious demeanor. After their “Horror Movie Night” routine, he showed dramatic improvement.

Overcoming the other competitors will certainly be challenging. But many fans would love to see Rylee Arnold win her first Mirrorball trophy this year. At the end of the day, it will largely boil down to how many votes each team manages to secure.

The Pair Are Ready for the Big Season Finale

When the season finale arrives, Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold will perform three dances. The duo will dance the Viennese waltz to Noah Kahan’s “Ready and Able” for the judges’ choice number. After that, they will take part in the high-stakes instant dance challenge. For the freestyle, they are planning a routine to a medley of Rihanna’s “Umbrella” and “Singin’ in the Rain” by Gene Kelly.

The freestyle song choice leads many DWTS fans to believe they’re trying to recreate Tom Holland’s viral dance.

Rylee’s oldest sister and former “Dancing With the Stars” pro, Lindsay Arnold, will perform alongside them. During her time on DWTS, Lindsay appeared in the season finale several times and won season 25 with her partner, Jordan Fisher.

Without a doubt, it will truly be a remarkable finale.

Catch Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold perform in the “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 finale this week. The fun begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, on ABC.