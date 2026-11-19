For months, fans have eagerly watched “Dancing With the Stars” season 35, cheering on their favorite competitors.

During the official DWTS podcast, Andy Richter revealed that each of the final five has three dances ahead of them. They have time to prepare for the judges’ choice and freestyle, but the instant dance will be a mystery up until the finale.

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finalists Reveal Their Routines

When the DWTS season finale arrives, each of the five finalists will perform three routines. Each couple has a judges’ choice routine, an instant dance, and then the highly anticipated freestyle. During the freestyle, there are no rules, and it’s the perfect opportunity to showcase each celebrity’s unique talents.

The routines for the season finale are as follows:

Olympic ice skater Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov will dance the Quickstep to “Sing, Sing, Sing” by Louis Prima. Their freestyle routine will be to two Madonna songs, “Like a Prayer” and “Music.”

Paralympic track and field star Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach are performing a Salsa to “Danza Kuduro” by Don Omar featuring Lucenzo for the judges’ choice. Their freestyle will be to Linkin Park’s “Numb.”

Model Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas will perform a Tango to “Gallo Ciego” by Orquesta Color Tango for the judges’ choice. They’ve chosen “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” by Marilyn Monroe for the freestyle. They also plan on incorporating Irish folk songs, “The Parting Glass” and “Flowers of the Red Hill.”

Comedian Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold are dancing the Viennese waltz to “Ready and Able” by Noah Kahan for the judges’ choice. They will dance to “Umbrella” by Rihanna and “Singin’ in the Rain” by Gene Kelly for the freestyle.

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik are going to dance the Salsa to “Jamaican (Bam Bam)” by Hugel and Solto. For the freestyle, fans can expect to see them perform to a medley of “Minnie the Moocher” by Cab Calloway and “Over the Rainbow” by Judy Garland.

The Semifinals Saw One Frontrunner Eliminated

Many fans felt shocked and saddened to see “Grey’s Anatomy” star Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson eliminated during the semifinals. Most viewers assumed they would be part of the season finale, and several believed they would win the whole competition.

The official DWTS Instagram account bid the couple goodbye after the elimination.

“Harry & Jenna, your love and dedication to the art of dance never goes unnoticed ✨” the account wrote. “We will miss the energy you brought to the #DWTS ballroom every week. Send them love as they leave the competition ♥️ #SemiFinals”

Head judge Derek Hough admitted that he felt sorry to see them leave and was looking forward to seeing their finale routines.

“Listen, at the end of the day, they can hold their heads up high,” Hough told E! News. “You know, ‘We did everything we could do.’ They had a great season. At that point, it was out of their hands, you know.”

The “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 finale arrives on ABC next Tuesday night on November 24.