It’s officially the “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 semi-finals, with six celebrities and their professional partners remaining. Things are going to get intense this week, as the couples will have to impress the judges with not one, but two dances!

Each couple will perform one ballroom-style dance and one Latin dance style, and there will not be a specific theme tonight, with the contestants dancing to a variety of different songs. Last week, during “Grammy Night,” actress Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy were shockingly eliminated, proving just how unpredictable the outcomes could be and how important it is to vote for your favorite stars!

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE POST WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

November 17 Live Recap: Week 10 Semi-Finals

Connor Wood & Rylee Arnold -First Dance

Latin Style Dance/Song: Jive to Elvis Presley’s “Blue Suede Shoes”

Feedback:

Carrie Ann:

Derek:

Bruno:

Final Score:

KEEP REFRESHING THE PAGE FOR UPDATES!