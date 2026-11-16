In 2023, “Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough and his wife, Hayley Erbert, were performing in Washington, D.C., when the unimaginable happened. Hayley collapsed in pain backstage and required prompt medical attention.

Medical professionals rushed her to the hospital, where doctors diagnosed her with a cranial hematoma. Their quick action saved Hayley’s life. Though the road to recovery was long and difficult, she eventually managed to dance again.

The Houghs went on to make a documentary about the ordeal. “The Symphony of Dance” premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival this spring, receiving high praise.

Now, fans will get a chance to see it for themselves when “The Symphony of Dance” comes to Hulu.

Derek & Hayley Hough Bring ‘The Symphony of Dance’ to Fans

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Derek and Hayley Hough married in August 2023. They had just begun their lives as a married couple and couldn’t wait to go on tour together that winter. But at the performance in Washington, D.C., their lives changed forever.

“There’s a move where we twist, and we hit heads very hard,” the DWTS judge recalled in the trailer.

“All of a sudden, I get this headache, and I came off stage and collapsed,” Hayley added. “But I don’t think the reality of my situation kicked in until I was leaving the hospital. Being like, ‘Wow, this is my new story.'”

Getty Hayley Erbert Hough and Derek Hough perform onstage at “The Symphony Of Dance” Premiere during the 2026 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 07, 2026 in New York City.

The trailer follows Hayley’s stay in the hospital and subsequent journey to recovery. As desperately as she wanted to dance again, she struggled with her new physical limitations.

Derek’s younger sister, Julianne Hough, also appears in the documentary. The “Dancing With the Stars” host complimented her sister-in-law’s raw determination, noting that her stubbornness also helped her dance again.

The Couple Never Intended to Make the Documentary

So much has changed for Derek and Hayley Hough since they made “The Symphony of Dance” documentary. They went on to become parents, welcoming their daughter, Everley Capri Hough, in December 2025. She attended the Tribeca Film Festival with her parents.

The Houghs never intended to make a documentary about their experience. However, it turned out more magnificent than they ever imagined.

While speaking to EntertainmentNow, Derek Hough said his friend Jason Bergh offered to help them tell their story after hearing about their ordeal. Hayley initially shyed away from the project, but eventually agreed.

“Her main thing was like, ‘Listen, I don’t want to do something if we feel like we have to create a story, or we have to fabricate anything, or we have to produce something, or we have to make it interesting,’” Hough told EntertainmentNow editor Lauren Weigle.

“The Symphony of Dance” premieres on Hulu on Monday, November 23.

Derek Hough will return to the ballroom with the rest of the “Dancing With the Stars” cast for the semifinals tomorrow at 8 p.m. on ABC. Keep voting to ensure your favorite teams reach the season finale on November 24.