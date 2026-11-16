What Happened to Louis van Amstel? Where the ‘DWTS’ Pro Is Today

Louis van Amstel was there from the very beginning of “Dancing With the Stars”. As one of the original professional dancers when the ABC competition premiered in 2005, van Amstel helped introduce American audiences to the world of ballroom dancing. Over the years, he partnered with celebrities including Kelly Osbourne, Lisa Rinna and Priscilla Presley, becoming a fan favorite along the way.

Although he eventually stepped away from competing on the show, van Amstel has remained busy with several projects that bring dance to people well beyond the television screen.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Career

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Van Amstel joined the inaugural cast of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2005, partnering with former “Bachelorette” star Trista Sutter. Although the pair were eliminated first, he returned for several subsequent seasons and became one of the show’s most recognizable pros.

During his time on the series, he worked with a wide variety of celebrities, including Lisa Rinna, Priscilla Presley, Niecy Nash and Kelly Osbourne.

One of his most memorable partnerships came during season nine in 2009, when he and Osbourne made it all the way to the finale, finishing in third place.

“That was a journey for the books. That not only affected her, but it also affected me profoundly. It affected so many people who watch the show,” he told Us Weekly in November 2025. “Her weight loss was secondary, but seeing her blossom from the ground up to a princess. I just love her and her family so much.”

After fifteen seasons — capped off by an eighth-place finish with Sabrina Bryan in the All Stars season — van Amstel was not asked back to the ballroom.

“U guys might have done the math I’m not doing season 16 of DWTS. Good luck to all pros!” he shared via X at the time.

He would later return for season 21 with partner Paula Deen and again for season 31 with partner Cheryl Ladd.

In November 2025, van Amstel returned for the show’s 20th-anniversary celebration, reuniting with several original and former pros for the special episode.

Life Today

Since stepping away from the competition, van Amstel has focused much of his energy on LaBlast Fitness, a dance-based fitness program he developed to make ballroom-inspired workouts accessible to a wider audience.

The program incorporates different dance styles into fitness routines, allowing participants to exercise while learning movements inspired by ballroom dancing.

He also founded Dance Outside the Box, a nonprofit organization that uses dance and movement to help people recover from trauma, improve their health and develop new professional opportunities.

In January 2017, he married his longtime partner, Joshua Lancaster. The couple later became parents to two adopted sons.

Reflecting on his life in a November 2025 interview with Us Weekly, van Amstel explained that he enjoys having a more balanced lifestyle, with time for his business, nonprofit work, teaching and family.

“I have a company to run. I still teach ballroom dancing. I have a foundation and I’m a father,” he told Us Weekly. “I want to live life. I want it to be a balanced life, and now I can say, proudly, I have a balanced life.”