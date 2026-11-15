Jenna Dewan Finally Speaks on Val Chmerkovskiy’s Suspension After Their DWTS Elimination

When “Dancing With the Stars” unveiled its season 35 cast, many fans felt certain Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy would bring home the Mirrorball trophy. However, the couple was eliminated at the end of “Grammy’s Night,” just one week before the semifinals.

Now, Dewan is reflecting on her journey on the show, including some of the more difficult moments. For the first time, she’s publicly sharing her thoughts regarding Chmerkovskiy’s suspension earlier in the season.

Jenna Dewan Had an Incredibly Tactful Response to Val Chmerkovskiy’s Suspension

Immediately after Val Chmerkovskiy’s suspension, the season 35 cast largely kept quiet about the issue. Former pros who weren’t competing this year voiced opinions, including Gleb Savchenko.

Now that Jenna Dewan has been eliminated, she feels free to speak her mind. Even though it was an upsetting situation, she chose grace instead.

“I said this, and I really mean this, that I did not foresee having as many challenges as I did that were thrown at me during my ‘Dancing With the Stars’ journey,” the actress explained in a new interview with Women’s Health.

“However, the challenges of it gave me an opportunity to walk my talk, and I always think that when that happens, you can go back to your true north, to what’s your intention for doing something. How do you want to show up as a human when you’re experiencing challenges?” “The Rookie” star considered.

“And I kept going back to my kids,” she shared. “When the mid-season suspension happened, and all these things were going on, I thought, ‘I have a real opportunity here. I can be annoyed and bitter and upset about this, or I can show up with grace and love and joy and focus on the moment.’”

The Actress Chose to Focus on the Point of ‘Dedication Night’

BBC Studios, the production company behind “Dancing With the Stars,” suspended Val Chmerkovskiy for “Dedication Night.” The episode was all about honoring someone who touched the competitors’ lives. Jenna Dewan dedicated her dance to her mother. Instead of getting upset about Val’s suspension, she chose to focus on the love she and her mother share.

“That particular week was about my mom and my dedication to her,” Dewan continued. “And she was in town, thrilled to have this dance with me, and thrilled to experience this moment. And I thought that this is something she’s going to remember. We’re all going to remember my family forever. Let’s focus on that, and let’s not worry about all of this that’s going on.”

Eliminated pro Alan Bersten stepped in to dance with Jenna Dewan for the evening. Many fans agreed that her “Dedication Night” routine was lovely, including the judges. Despite the drama and online noise, she made the most of the opportunity in front of her.

Even though Jenna Dewan isn’t continuing in the competition, DWTS fans are still excited about the semifinals. The season 35 semifinal episode begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, on ABC. Tune in and see who will ultimately compete in the season finale.