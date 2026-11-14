‘Dancing With the Stars’ Star Told to Quit After Painful Injury (REPORT)

Maura Higgins is determined to stay on “Dancing With the Stars,” even after doctors reportedly warned her that continuing to compete could prevent her from recovering from a painful rib injury.

The “Love Island” star, 35, has been dealing with significant pain during rehearsals with professional partner Mark Ballas, 40. The injury became so severe that she needed emergency medical attention, but Higgins reportedly has no intention of leaving the competition.

What We Know So Far

According to an insider who spoke to The U.S. Sun, doctors told Higgins that taking a break from dancing was the only way to properly address the problem.

“Maura was told by the doctors that there’s nothing they can do and nothing that will get better or feel better until she’s done dancing,” the source told the outlet.

The insider explained that Higgins would need to withdraw from the show to address the injury but has made it clear she does not want to give up at this stage.

“She’s not quitting this far into it and made that clear,” the source said.

Instead, Higgins reportedly plans to push through the discomfort for the remaining competition, then focus on her recovery.

“So she’s going to just work through the agony for the next week, hopefully two weeks, and deal with her body and health issues after.”

Her injury has already affected preparations for the next performance. The source said Ballas has had to change parts of their upcoming routine to account for her condition.

“Mark had to readjust some of the choreo for her on next week’s dance.”

She Had to Go to the Hospital

The physical challenges were also visible during the Nov. 10 episode of ”Dancing With the Stars.” Footage showed Higgins struggling with pain during rehearsal as she held her side.

She told Ballas that she had started feeling better after a difficult week, but something was wrong with her rib again. The situation became particularly alarming when she described what happened during lifts.

“When I’m being lifted, I can hear it pop,” she told him.

Although Higgins tried to continue practicing, her pain became intense enough that a medic was called to examine her. She sat down and appeared to fight back tears as medical personnel assessed the situation. An X-ray was recommended.

The injury also raised concerns because Higgins was reportedly having difficulty breathing. Swelling around the affected area added to the problems she was experiencing.

She later revealed that the situation had become serious enough for her to go to the hospital, explaining that she could barely breathe.

Despite the hospital visit and the reported medical advice, Higgins remains focused on continuing her Dancing With the Stars run. With Ballas adjusting their choreography, the pair will have to work around her limitations as they prepare for their next performance.

For now, Higgins appears unwilling to let the injury end her time in the ballroom. However, the reported warning from doctors highlights the physical toll the competition has taken on her, with her recovery potentially having to wait until she stops dancing.