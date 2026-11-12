The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 Semifinals Are Here – See the Routines

The “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 semifinals have arrived. After weeks of grueling rehearsals and intense routines, there is one more episode before the highly anticipated season finale.

Ahead of the semifinals, the top six have even more work to do. They’ll perform two full routines in hopes of securing their spot in the season finale.

The DWTS Top Six Couples Prepare for the Semifinals

During the “Dancing With the Stars” semifinals, each of the remaining couples will perform twice. They will dance one previously unlearned ballroom dance, as well as an unlearned Latin dance.

The routines for the evening are as follows:

Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov will perform the Viennese waltz to “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande. They will follow it up with a Salsa to “Bemba Colora” by Celia Cruz.

Paralympic track and field star Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach are dancing the Quickstep to “Kryptonite” by Three Doors Down. After, they will perform the Jive to “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins.

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson are dancing the Quickstep to “Valerie” by Mark Ronson featuring Amy Winehouse. Next, they’ll perform the Paso Doble to “We Found Love” by Rihanna featuring Calvin Harris.

Comedian Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold will perform a Quickstep to “Dance, Dance” by Fall Out Boy. For their next performance, they will do the Jive to “Blue Suede Shoes” by Elvis Presley.

Model Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas are dancing the Viennese waltz to “Shrike” by Hozier. They will follow it up with a Samba to “Samba Vocalizado” by Luciano Perrone.

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik will dance the Waltz to “Open Arms” by Journey. For the second routine, they will do the Cha-cha to “I Like It Like That” by Pete Rodriguez.

Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Dewan Said Goodbye This Week

Former frontrunners Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Dewan were eliminated at the end of “Grammy’s Night.” Though they performed exceptionally well and even won their dance-off, they ultimately couldn’t secure enough votes from fans.

Jenna Johnson in particular was saddened to see the pair leave. She loves seeing her husband Val perform, but she has also always deeply admired Jenna Dewan.

“I will say, she is one of the first female dancers I saw onscreen that I was like, ‘Oh, I want to be like her,’” Johnson told Entertainment Weekly. “When she did ‘Step Up,’ I will never forget that last dance sequence. Like, that made me want to dance onscreen like her. So, she’s been a huge inspiration in my life and I can’t believe that we now get to call her family.

“I will cherish that relationship with her and her incredible family, her husband. What an honor to know and to love her,” the dancer said of Jenna Dewan.

At this point in the competition, absolutely anything is possible and anyone could be next on the chopping block. Fans can catch the DWTS season 35 semifinals at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, on ABC.