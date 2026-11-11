DWTS Fans Worried as Data Website Predicts 3 Couples Could Be in Danger on Grammy Night

Another week of “Dancing with the Stars” means another opportunity for the couples to impress viewers, but unfortunately, not everyone can make it to the next episode. With Grammy Night bringing three head-to-head dance-offs, there’s even more on the line for the remaining contestants.

Now, Pop Culture Data has shared its latest elimination speculation, and three couples seem to have a little more reason to worry than the others. Honestly, these predictions are probably not what fans of those couples wanted to hear. However, the numbers don’t tell the whole story, and viewers still have a chance to help their favorites stick around.

Pop Culture Data Shares ‘DWTS’ Predictions Ahead of Grammy Night

In an Instagram post, Pop Culture Data broke down the three dance-offs happening during the November 10 episode. The matchups will go as follows:

“👉 Amber & Pasha vs Ezra & Daniella (Rumba)

👉 Jenna & Val vs Tatyana & Jan (Cha-cha-cha)

👉 Connor & Rylee vs Maura & Mark (Cha-cha-cha)”

There’s also an interesting advantage for Harry and Jenna heading into the episode. According to Pop Culture Data, the leaderboard leaders are expected to have immunity. The account also shared an interesting statistic about previous dance-off eliminations:

“Losing your dance-off doesn’t send you home. Of the 7 couples eliminated on dance-off nights since 2013, 4 had won their dance-off that same night.”

Yep, winning a dance-off doesn’t necessarily mean a couple is safe from elimination. That’s something fans might want to keep in mind before assuming the losing couples are automatically in the most trouble.

Pop Culture Data also explained that winners in previous dance-off seasons received two or three bonus points, while the couple who sat out received those points without having to compete.

Let’s be real, that could make things particularly interesting if the leaderboard standings end up playing a big role in determining who stays and who goes.

These 3 ‘DWTS’ Couples Have the Highest Elimination Risk

So, which couples are the ones fans should be watching out for? According to Pop Culture Data, three couples account for a combined 71% of the predicted elimination risk. Here’s how their individual percentages break down:

Of course, these predictions don’t mean any of the three couples are guaranteed to be eliminated. It seems like Grammy Night could be especially important for them, though, particularly with the dance-offs adding another challenge to an already competitive night.

And honestly, there’s still plenty of room for surprises. A strong performance could change the conversation, and fan voting can make a difference when it comes to keeping a favorite couple in the competition.

‘DWTS’ Fans Aren’t Ready to Say Goodbye to These Dancers

The predictions also got plenty of attention from fans on Instagram, and some viewers aren’t particularly happy about seeing their favorites among the couples considered most at risk.

One fan thinks Maura and Mark could be in trouble but has already decided where their votes are going:

“My guess is it’s Maura’s week to go unless she stuns us. I’m only voting for Tatyana and Amber though!”

Another viewer is rallying support for Tatyana and Jan, comparing the couple to a beloved Disney pairing:

“I need us to all agree to vote for Jan and Tatyana. I can’t have them go home yet. They are my own personal Naveen and Tiana and I’m not ready to let go yet.”

Amber and Pasha’s supporters are just as determined to keep them around. One fan had a particularly strong reaction to the possibility of Amber leaving:

“If you take Amber, I will FIGHT”

Another viewer realized that all three couples they wanted to see continue in the competition were among the predictions’ most vulnerable pairs:

“Oh so the 3 I want to stay being at most risk… I’m gonna work double overtime this week”

There’s also some optimism about Amber’s upcoming performance, with one fan predicting that the results could ultimately come down to viewer support:

“I think Amber is going to be amazing this week, I think it’ll definitely come down to the fan vote!!”

Yep, fans clearly aren’t ready to let go of their favorites just yet. It seems like Grammy Night could bring some unexpected results, especially with three dance-offs and the possibility of bonus points changing the leaderboard.

Let’s be real, predictions are fun, but nothing is settled until the performances are over and the results are announced. For now, fans will just have to keep voting and hope their favorite couples make it through another week.

“Dancing with the Stars” Season 35, Episode 10: “Grammy Night” airs tonight, November 10, 2026 at 8:00pm ET on ABC and Disney+, streaming next day on Hulu.