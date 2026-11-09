Connor Wood and Ezra Frech Send ‘DWTS’ Fans Into a Frenzy With Hilarious New Video

Connor Wood and Ezra Frech are proving that their friendship is becoming just as entertaining as their performances on “Dancing With the Stars.”

The Season 35 competitors recently shared a hilarious video of themselves dancing and lip-syncing ahead of Monday’s new episode.

The playful clip showed the two having fun together away from the ballroom, and fans couldn’t get enough of their growing friendship.

Frech shared the video on social media, giving followers a glimpse of their mood before the upcoming show.

“Mood for camera blocking tmrw,” Frech wrote alongside the clip.

Fans Love Their Friendship

The post quickly attracted attention from viewers, many of whom praised the unexpected pairing. Some even joked about what it would be like to spend time with the two dancers outside the competition.

“Imagine going to a double date with them. Those women would have the time of their lives,” one fan commented.

Another joked about the number of messages the duo was generating, writing, “Walgreens hates to see my connor and ezra texts coming”

Their age difference also caught viewers’ attention. One person pointed out, “Can’t believe there’s a 10 year age gap between these guys”

Others were already imagining the two making it all the way to the end of the competition. One enthusiastic supporter declared, “Literally my two favorites. This dynamic duo WILL be in the finale together”

Another fan kept it short, writing, “My final 2.”

The Two Frequently Post About Their Time of ‘DWTS’

The latest video isn’t the first time Wood and Frech have entertained fans with their friendship. The two previously shared another backstage moment during preparations for Week 4 of the competition.

At the time, neither contestant was rehearsing with their professional dance partner. Frech works with Daniella Karagach, while Wood is paired with Rylee Arnold.

Instead of focusing on their routines, the two found time to film a playful video together. Set to Nicki Minaj’s 2012 hit “Starships,” the clip showed them dancing, lip-syncing and enjoying a break from their rehearsals.

Frech captioned that video, “When we overlap at rehearsals.”

The post also sparked plenty of funny reactions from DWTS fans.

One commenter joked about Wood’s nickname, writing, “Just a guy and his long-lost fibula,” while another shared their dedication to supporting the pair, saying, “Me staring at my 20 votes every week.”

A third fan even wondered whether the two could share the competition’s top prize, asking, “So can they spilt the mirrorball?”

Their backstage videos have given viewers another reason to follow the contestants beyond their performances.

While the competition puts each celebrity and professional dancer under pressure, Wood and Frech appear to have found a friendship that lets them enjoy the experience along the way.

With another episode approaching, fans are clearly hoping the duo continues to bring the same energy both on and off the dance floor. Some viewers are already rooting for them to make it to the finale together.