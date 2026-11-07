DWTS Connor Wood & Rylee Arnold Open Up About Their Love Languages

Winning “Dancing With the Stars” requires a lot more than technique and natural ability. Dance partners need to trust one another and build a strong friendship. This year, comedian Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold have built their partnership on an incredibly strong foundation.

As the two prepare for their “Grammy Night” performances, fans are looking back at a sweet interview they gave earlier in the season.

See how well Connor and Rylee know each other’s love languages.

Connor Wood & Rylee Arnold Built a Strong Friendship

Recently, Connor Wood admitted that his partnership with Rylee Arnold has allowed him to tap into his emotions. Earlier in the season, the pair chatted with BuzzFeed about building their friendship and love languages.

“I think I know yours,” Connor tells his friend. “Getting gives.”

“No it’s not!” Rylee denies through laughter.

The comedian explains his reasoning, noting how excited Rylee gets when he brings her something as simple as candy or an energy drink.

At the beginning of their partnership, he also surprised her with a sweet message from her idol, Nick Jonas.

“That is true,” the professional dancer admitted. “That is really nice.”

“Well, I’ll stop getting you stuff then,” Connor jokes.

“No, I really like getting stuff,” Rylee laughs. “So maybe it is.”

Disney DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Mariah Carey Night” – The ballroom turns up the star power as the 12 remaining couples take on “Mariah Carey Night,” with the celebrities and their pro partners dancing to the iconic songs from the legendary singer-songwriter.

On the other hand, Rylee believes that Connor’s love language is “words of affirmation,” which he immediately confirms.

“That’s all I’m open for,” the comedian jokes. “No constructive feedback.”

Of course, Connor Wood has always accepted the “Dancing With the Stars” judges’ feedback. Fans can easily see that’s how he has been able to improve so dramatically.

In the video, he adds that Rylee Arnold is always praising him, especially while performing. While fans at home watch them twirl around the ballroom, Rylee is consistently giving Connor little reminders and praise to boost his confidence.

DWTS Fans Think The Pair Could Win the Whole Season

When “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 began, few fans predicted Connor Wood would grow into a frontrunner. He’s truly been the dark horse this year, quickly proving that he can learn, improve, and keep up with the frontrunners.

Now, many believe that he has what it takes to be a Mirrorball champion. It will still take a lot of dedication and hard work, but Connor’s fanbase is only growing stronger as the finale creeps closer.

Even head judge Derek Hough has admitted he expects to see Connor and Rylee in the finale.

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold will be back on the dance floor this week for “Grammy Night.” The duo will dance the Argentine Tango to “SexyBack” by Justin Timberlake featuring Timbaland.

During the dance-off, Connor and Rylee are going up against Mark Ballas and Maura Higgins. They will dance the Cha-cha-cha to “All I Wanna Do” by Sheryl Crow in hopes of securing bonus points for their score.

“Grammy Night” begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, on ABC.