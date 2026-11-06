Connor Wood Admits ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Allowed Him to Tap Into His Emotions

Many contestants discover a new side of themselves while competing on “Dancing With the Stars.” That’s certainly the case for comedian Connor Wood.

The 31-year-old has a phenomenal personality and absolutely loves making others laugh. But through his journey on “Dancing With the Stars,” he discovered how to get in touch with his innermost emotions.

Connor Wood Credits Rylee Arnold With Helping Him Feel His Emotions

Entertainment Weekly caught up with Connor and Rylee after “Disney Night” wrapped up. Over the past few months, they’ve cultivated a strong friendship. But Connor admits he’s also learned to be comfortable with his emotions.

“Anyone else feeling completely RyConic after watching the podcast :)))” the Instagram account captioned a new interview with the pair. “‘Dancing With the Stars’ pairing Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold could not say enough good things about one another.”

“I don’t show emotion at all,” the comedian told the outlet. “And in the past couple weeks, with ‘Dedication Night,’ I have been more vulnerable on this show, on TV and with Rylee, than I have ever been in my entire life.”

The 31-year-old noted that Rylee’s display of emotions has allowed him to feel more comfortable with his own feelings.

“His spirit and the way he just lights up every room, like genuinely… I feel weird complimenting you right now because we’re always so mean to each other,” Rylee joked. “I’m just kidding. We’re so nice to each other. He’s so nice to me.”

“We’re very happy!” Connor squawked in a falsetto voice.

“When vibes are down or I’m sad or when I’m not feeling my best, Connor’s always the first person to pick it up,” the professional dancer continued. “He makes me feel so good. He makes me feel so confident in myself and my choreography, and he’s the best partner ever.”

Viewers Think the Pair Might Reach the Finale

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 has plenty of talented competitors. However, many agree that Connor Wood is the dark horse of the season and could very well reach the finale. Even head judge Derek Hough agrees.

“He could absolutely do it,” Hough told TV Insider. “Honestly, I personally think I believe he’ll be in the finale. I believe that.”

The judge detailed how much he’s enjoyed watching Connor Wood’s journey unfold this season. On top of that, he’s built a remarkable connection with Rylee Arnold.

“I think they have such a great partnership,” Hough continued. “And that’s the thing, you could not have the right things technically. He did samba the other week, and that’s the hardest dance on the show. There’s more requirements in that, technically, than a salsa or jazz, but man, people love him. I love him. He’s such a good dude. We have the same friends, and he’s a good man.”

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold return for “Grammy Night” next week. They will dance the Argentine Tango to “SexyBack” by Justin Timberlake featuring Timbaland. The pair will also face off against another competitor during the dance-offs in hopes of winning more points.

“Grammy Night” begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, on ABC.