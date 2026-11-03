DWTS Performer Explains His Viral Slip in the Middle of the Opening Number on ‘Disney Night’

Fans absolutely loved watching “Disney Night” on “Dancing With the Stars” this week. The top eight couples performed spectacular dances, followed by a pair of exciting team performances at the end of the evening.

To kick the festivities off, the DWTS pros teamed up with other talented dancers to put on an over-the-top medley of Broadway performances.

However, one of the “Newsies” dancers took a bit of a spill mid-routine. Now, the dancer is sharing more about the experience and what exactly went wrong.

The Falling DWTS Performer Shares His Point of View

Being a professional dancer means knowing what to do when things unexpectedly go wrong during a live performance. After watching the “Disney Night” opening number, fans agree that ensemble member Diego Pasillas handled himself like a true professional.

“LOLLLL the show must go on💀🤣,” dancer Diego Pasillas captioned an Instagram post after “Disney Night” ended.

“You guys. I just ate it on national television,” Pasillas laughed.

The dancer cut to the clip of the “Newsies” part of the performance. Diego Pasillas is dead center when he slips as his fellow dancers are in the middle of a leap. Pasillas quickly recovers by going into a kick before picking himself up and continuing with the rest of the routine.

“The show must go on,” he admitted.

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Fans and “Dancing With the Stars” pros flooded the comments to applaud Pasillas’ recovery.

“BUT THE WAY YOU GOT UP,” Hailey Bills wrote in the comments. “PROFESSIONAL BADDIE.”

“Every dance teacher is going to play this clip from here on out to teach their dancers what owning their mistakes and good recovery techniques can do for a performer. Truly a masterclass 😭” one viewer added.

Several other DWTS fans admitted they thought it was part of the choreography.

The Performers Put on a Legendary Show

In addition to the iconic opening number, “Disney Night” was filled to the brim with showstopping routines. At the end of the evening, the top eight dancers divided into two teams for the group dances.

Team Julianne handily defeated Team Alfonso with their powerful homage to “We’re All in This Together” from “High School Musical.” Each member of the team easily evaded elimination and slid into the top seven.

Judges praised the group, particularly team captain Connor Wood. While out of breath from the performance, Connor declared he was having the time of his life and felt like he was just at a pep rally having fun with his friends.

Sadly, one couple did have to leave at the end of the evening. “10 Things I Hate About You” star Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa were eliminated.

They earned a 33/40 for their Paso doble to “Satisfied” from Hamilton. Fellow DWTS contestant Maura Higgins dubbed it their “best dance” and admitted she was incredibly sorry to see them leave.

“Dancing With the Stars” continues with “Grammy Night” as the theme for week nine. The top seven contestants will take the floor at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, on ABC.