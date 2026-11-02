Andy Richter Issues Warning Over ‘Shocking Eliminations’ Coming to DWTS

Former DWTS fan-favorite Andy Richter is issuing a bold warning to ballroom fans: prepare for the unexpected.

Breaking his silence on the current high-stakes competition, the comedian and late-night veteran cautioned viewers that “shocking eliminations” are guaranteed as Season 35 heats up. Reflecting on the show’s notoriously unpredictable voting mechanics, Richter made it clear that high leaderboard scores won’t protect top-tier dancers once fan votes come down to the wire.

Andy Richter Wants DWTS Fans to Prepare For the Unexpected

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During an appearance on “Good Morning America,” former DWTS Season 34 competitor, Andy Richter, shared his thoughts on the season as it reaches its midway point. He came in seventh place alongside pro, Emma Slater.

Drawing from his own experience navigating the pressure of the ballroom, the comedian offered a candid reality check about how quickly momentum can shift. He didn’t hold back as he weighed in on the remaining celebrity lineup and warned fans to brace themselves for unexpected exits.

“There are six people that could win this season,” Richter declared. “Five or six at least.”

He continued, “There are going to be some shocking eliminations. All but five have to go home at some point.”

“I think there are gonna be some shockers,” he added. “I think there are gonna be some people who think, ‘They should stay,’ and they go home.

Meteorologist Ginger Zee, who was a celebrity contestant on DWTS more than a decade ago, added, “People still ask me, ‘would you do it again?’ So, would you do it again?”

Richter responded, “Maybe. Because one of the joys of watching the show this year is not having to dance in it. It’s really nice to just watch.”

“It takes your life. Four hours a day minimum, seven days a week,” he concluded. “When you’re there, you’re there, and its a lot. If there was the ‘Golden DWTS’ and I was paired with Emma, yeah maybe.”

DWTS Celebrates Disney on Broadway

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DWTS will celebrate Disney on Broadway night with an evening of beloved songs and dances. They honor some of the most iconic House of Mouse musicals in history.

Amber Glenn and partner Pasha Pashkov will perform a Quickstep to “A Star Is Born” from “Hercules.” Maura Higgins and partner Mark Ballas will perform a Jive to “You Can Fly! You Can Fly! You Can Fly!” from “Peter Pan.”

Tatyana Ali and partner Jan Ravnik will perform a Contemporary to “Easy As Life” from “Aida.” Harry Shum Jr. and partner Jenna Johnson will perform a Jazz to “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from “Mary Poppins.”

Ezra Frech and partner Daniella Karagach will perform a Samba to “Under the Sea” from “The Little Mermaid.” Julia Stiles and partner Ezra Sosa will perform a Paso Doble to “Satisfied” from “Hamilton.”

Jenna Dewan and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Quickstep to “Be Our Guest” from “Beauty and the Beast.” Finally, Connor Wood and partner Rylee Arnold will perform a Waltz to “I See the Light” from “Tangled.”

For Team Slaytopia, series host Alfonso Ribeiro with Tatyana (Team Captain) and Jan, Maura and Mark, Amber and Pasha, and Julia and Ezra perform. Team Wildcats consists of Julianne Hough with Connor (Team Captain) and Rylee, Ezra and Dani, Jenna and Val, and Harry and Jenna.

DWTS airs a special Monday night episode beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes air the next day on Hulu.