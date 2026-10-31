Tyler Cameron Reveals Sweet Plan for Pink Confetti After ‘DWTS’ Gender Reveal

Tyler Cameron is holding on to a special reminder of the moment he learned he was going to be a girl dad.

The “Dancing With the Stars” contestant recently revealed that he collected pink confetti from the ballroom floor after a live gender reveal announced that he and his fiancée, Tate Madden, are expecting a baby girl. Now, he has a sentimental plan for preserving the keepsake.

Cameron Has Plans for the Confetti

Cameron, who competed alongside professional dancer Sharna Burgess during the show’s Dedication Night, shared what he plans to do with it on TikTok.

After the reveal, he bent down to gather some of the pink confetti, wanting to save it alongside a letter he had written to his late mother.

He explained that he instinctively wanted to frame the two items together for his daughter’s nursery. Production even provided him with a cup to help keep the confetti safe.

Fans quickly filled the comments with suggestions for how Cameron could turn the pieces of confetti into a lasting memento.

“Place the letter in a shadow box frame as the backdrop and print a smaller photo of you lifting Tate to the sky and place it in the center of the letter. Put the confetti at the bottom of the box. Here’s an example that I found,” one person suggested.

Burgess also weighed in on the sweet gesture, commenting, “Best girl dad.”

Another fan offered a different idea, writing, “Framed is cute. You could also put it in an empty Christmas ornament bulb with an ultrasound pic as baby girls first Christmas ornament.”

Someone else suggested, “Print the pic off of you and Tate from the dance and put the confetti inside the frame.”

The gender reveal took place after Cameron and Burgess performed a contemporary routine to Ed Sheeran’s “Supermarket Flowers.”

The emotional dance honored Cameron’s late mother and mothers everywhere, accompanied by a voiceover letter reflecting on his journey toward fatherhood.

As pink confetti fell around the ballroom, Cameron learned that his first child would be a girl. His reaction made clear how much the news meant to him.

“I get to be a girl dad. What a gift, what an opportunity,” he said during the live show.

The Couple Can’t Wait to Be Parents

Cameron and Madden also opened up to PEOPLE about their excitement as they prepare to become parents.

Cameron said he hopes to build on the lessons he learned from his own family while creating a wonderful life for their daughter.

“It’s going to change everything in our lives,” Cameron said. “Our parents gave us a great life, and I want us to give this little baby an even greater life. Everything that we learn from our families [I want to] take the best of it and instill it into our kids.”

He continued, “[Our child] is someone I get to love on and help grow. I’m excited. Being a parent is the most important job in the world.”

The couple discovered they were expecting shortly after getting engaged earlier this year. Madden recalled taking a pregnancy test the night they returned from celebrating their engagement.

“The night we got back from getting engaged, I took the [pregnancy] test,” Madden noted. After seeing the positive result, she went to Cameron and told him, “You’re not going to believe this.”

Now, the pink confetti represents more than a moment on live television. For Cameron, it is a small but meaningful reminder of the beginning of his life as a father.