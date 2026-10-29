Jackson Olson Teases What His DWTS ‘Disney Night’ Routine Looked Like

Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson’s time on “Dancing With the Stars” has come to an end. He and his partner Emma Slater were eliminated at the end of “Horror Movie Night” alongside Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess.

As a huge Disney lover, this week’s elimination was especially disappointing for Jackson and Emma. But even so, they’re holding their heads high and moving forward. They may even break out their routine for fans sometime in the future.

Jackson Olson & Emma Slater Already Had a Plan for ‘Disney Night’

Most “Dancing With the Stars” fans didn’t foresee Jackson Olson making it to the finale. However, most hoped he would get a chance to perform on “Disney Night.” The baseball player is an avid Disney fan, often traveling to the theme parks for a day of fun and merriment.

He and Emma already had a routine planned for next week. Sadly, it wasn’t meant to be. But there’s always a chance Jackson Olson and the Savannah Bananas could still perform it.

“Let’s do this at a Bananas game next year @theemmaslater 👀” the 29-year-old captioned a new Instagram post.

“This is what we were gonna give you guys on Disney night btw,” he wrote over the video, adding a crying emoji. In the clip, Jackson looks disappointed and covers his face with his hands. “Come Alive” from “The Greatest Showman” plays over the video as he shrugs.

Fans were sorely disappointed that Jackson and Emma wouldn’t get a chance to perform the routine next week.

“We neeeeeeeed to see this still,” Olson’s girlfriend, Maggie Sajak, replied in the comments.

“Pull a Whitney and do it anyways!” another viewer suggested, referencing the freestyle routine Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas performed after their elimination last season.

“Yeah, so let’s just do this anyways cause the world needs to see this 🙌❤️” a fan sweetly added.

The Baseball Player Was Widely Beloved By Audiences

Each week, Jackson Olson had tremendous support in the ballroom. His partner Maggie Sajak often attended live tapings. However, the baseball player admitted he couldn’t make eye contact with her while dancing.

“It’s so awesome [to have her here]. I try not to look at her during the dance because I know that she’s smiling,” he confessed to Us Weekly. “I know that she’s so excited and smiling. And if I looked at her, I would just like be like, ‘Ah!’”

During “Dedication Night,” Olson invited his mother to join him for the performance. He and Emma Slater earned a 32/40 for their Quickstep to “L-O-V-E” by Nat King Cole. Many agreed it was his best dance and audience members loved seeing him honor his mother.

Even without Jackson Olson and Tyler Cameron, the show must go on. There are just eight couples down in the competition, with another leaving at the end of next week’s episode.

“Disney Night” premieres at 8 p.m. on Monday, November 2, on ABC. There will not be a new episode on Tuesday due to election coverage.