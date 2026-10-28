Carrie Ann Inaba Clears the Air With Jenna Johnson After ‘DWTS’ Lift Drama

It seems there are no hard feelings between Carrie Ann Inaba and Val Chmerkovskiy’s wife, professional dancer Jenna Johnson.

The “Dancing With the Stars” judge cleared the air with Johnson ahead of the Tuesday, October 27, episode of the dancing competition series.

Carrie Ann Breaks Silence

Carrie Ann took to social media on Tuesday ahead of Horror Movie Night where she broke her silence on the drama surrounding her and Val.

“I have not spoken about what happened because of professional courtesy for those who are still competing, and we actually have standards and practices that keep us separated,” she shared. “But I think a part of this ‘headline’ has missed a few important parts of what happened. I think it’s important for everyone to know that Jenna and I hugged it out after the Super Bowl show.”

She continued, “Jenna was an absolute professional about it, and two women worked through the moment. It came to my attention later that Jenna was deeply hurt. So I also offered to speak with her at anytime. I have also offered to discuss the lift rule and how I enforce it.”

Despite the women apparently hashing it out off camera, Val was suspended for calling out Carrie Ann on social media.

“You almost saw ‘Fresh Prince’ enter the ballroom last night,” he shared in a since-deleted TikTok video, referencing Will Smith’s infamous slap of Chris Rock during the 2022 Academy Awards.

“The well-being of everyone who works on Dancing with the Stars is non-negotiable,” BBC Studios, the production company behind “Dancing With the Stars,” said in a statement. “Val’s social media post was inappropriate and does not reflect the values or standards expected of anyone connected with the show. As a result, he will not participate in next week’s show.”

Clearing the Air

Jenna commented on Carrie Ann’s Tuesday, October 24, post with a heart and sparkle emoji. She also added a twin girls emoji.

“We were always okay. I love and respect you while I have to do my job. And think you are doing great with Harry!” Carrie Ann responded. “That dedication night dance was profoundly important to Asian Americans in our audience. And to all immigrant families… which is most of us in America. To see their story represented with so much love and care during these turbulent times was an act of courage and activism through art.”

She continued, “I wish everyone knew that we had hugged after the Super Bowl show… and that we walked away from the night as two powerful women who are professional and also emotional. And this is allowed. We can be complicated female human beings. Working through a challenging and learning opportunity with grace.”

Carrie Ann encouraged Jenna to come to her if Jenna ever has an issue with her judging in the future.

“I am always open and available to listen, discuss and find a peaceful understanding. And this has always been true,” she added. “I love the art form of dancing. For me, it is my whole life’s work. My opinion comes from outside the ballroom and Latin experience to balance out the panel. And that is why I have chosen to stay on the panel and speak my truth no matter what people say about me. I bring a different and unique perspective. But it is always with the intention to help you and your partner improve so when something hurts, please know I will always be open to healing that moment when the moment is right and allowed by our EP’s so we are in alignment with the rules of competition.”